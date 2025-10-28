Anthology Finance Named a Commander in the 2025 Tambellini Finance Systems StarChart

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anthology, the leading educational technology company, today announced that Anthology® Finance , its cloud-native finance solution, has been ranked as a Commander in the Tambellini StarChart™: 2025 Finance Systems.The Tambellini StarChart recognizes Anthology Finance as one of the most innovative and user-centric finance systems designed specifically for higher education. The report highlights its foundation on Microsoft Dynamics for Finance and Operations and its integration with other Anthology and third-party solutions through open APIs, supporting data exchange and analytics via the Anthology Insight tool.Built on this modern cloud architecture, Anthology Finance provides a unified platform for managing financial operations across higher education institutions. The solution simplifies core processes such as accounting, budgeting, procurement, and reporting, helping institutions increase accuracy, reduce manual work, and gain deeper visibility into financial performance through embedded analytics and AI-assisted workflows.“Anthology Finance demonstrates clear progress in aligning innovation with the real operational needs of higher education,” said Dave Kieffer, Principal Analyst at The Tambellini Group. “Building from a robust base of Microsoft Dynamics, it has continued development of higher education-specific functionality, automation, and analytics capabilities that reflect a focus on helping institutions streamline financial management and enhance decision-making.”“Financial leaders across higher education are being asked to do more with fewer resources,” said Jim Chalex, SVP, Product Management at Anthology. “Anthology Finance helps simplify complex processes and improve visibility, so institutions can make faster, more informed financial decisions.”The Tambellini StarChart evaluates finance systems across usability and innovation. Solutions in the Commander Orbit are described as market leaders with highly innovative and user-centric designs that set the benchmark for what is possible.The 2025 Tambellini Finance Systems StarChart is available here About AnthologyAnthology delivers education and technology solutions so that students can reach their full potential and learning institutions thrive. Millions of students around the world are supported throughout their education journey via Anthology’s SaaS products and supporting services, including the award-winning Blackboard(LMS), AnthologyStudent (SIS/ERP), and AnthologyReach (CRM). Through the Power of Together™, we are uniquely inspiring educators and institutions with innovation that is meaningful, simple, and intelligent to help customers redefine what’s possible and create life-changing opportunities for people everywhere. www.anthology.com.

