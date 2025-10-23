Flood repair work approved for US 60 between Superior, Globe-Miami

PHOENIX – The State Transportation Board approved $3 million in funding Thursday to repair flood-damaged sections of US 60 between Superior and the Globe-Miami area.

The repairs from the Oct. 12 flood include rebuilding embankments that washed away and repairing damaged roadway sections. Work began Monday, Oct. 20, under a contract allowing for urgently needed repairs, with the goal of restoring two lanes of travel on US 60 as quickly as possible.

ADOT advises motorists to expect delays and use caution where the highway is restricted to one direction of travel at a time west of Miami. This traffic configuration at milepost 241 is expected to remain for 3-4 weeks and result in typical delays of 15 minutes, with longer delays at peak travel times.

Meanwhile, those traveling between the Phoenix and Globe areas should plan for previously scheduled closures of US 60 between Superior and Globe for a bridge replacement project. The closures are scheduled, when needed, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Drivers can detour on state routes 177 and 77 through Winkelman, adding 75 miles to the trip, or schedule travel around the closure periods.

To learn more about the US 60: Queen Creek and Waterfall Canyon Bridges Project and daytime closures that are scheduled, please visit azdot.gov/US60QueenCreekBridgeProject.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the AZ511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.