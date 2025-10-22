Contacting ADOT Fraud Hotline solves out-of-state registration issue

PHOENIX – Contacting ADOT’s Fraud Hotline helped a California resident renew his vehicle registration after learning that the vehicle was also registered in Arizona.

ADOT received the complaint on Sept. 2, after attempting to renew the vehicle registration in California, but he was told that the vehicle was now titled in Arizona. The owner provided ADOT detectives with several documents to show current ownership and use of the vehicle in that state, including the previous registration and California title in his name.

After the constituent contacted the ADOT Fraud Hotline, detectives with ADOT’s Office of Inspector General looked into the complaint and discovered a vehicle with the same VIN was registered in Arizona on Feb. 21, 2024. Additional research revealed the vehicle was reported stolen by the San Diego Police Department on July 3, 2022.

A duplicate California title with the victim’s name and signature had been used to title the stolen vehicle in Arizona. The victim stated he had never sold the vehicle, never accepted money for it, and did not sign a title or request a duplicate title and he was unaware how someone would have obtained it. He also confirmed the address used on the duplicate title was not his and he had no knowledge of that address.

On Sept. 10, 2025, ADOT detectives canceled the Arizona title, which allowed the victim to obtain registration for the true vehicle in California. The stolen vehicle was seized and turned over to DPS so the rightful owner could be notified and the vehicle returned to them.

“We are very pleased to hear that the victim was happy with our efforts to help get his vehicle properly registered in his home state,” said Lieutenant Jason Henderson with ADOT’s Office of Inspector General. “It is also a great feeling to help get a stolen vehicle off Arizona streets and back to the rightful owner. We encourage anyone who suspects fraudulent activity against their driver license or ID card, vehicle registration or title to report it immediately.”

ADOT’s 24-hour Fraud Hotline is available to those who suspect fraud or criminal activity involving driver licenses, title and registration. Please call 877.712.2370, email [email protected] or file a report at azdot.gov/incident-report.

Detectives with ADOT’s Office of Inspector General, which is part of the Enforcement and Compliance Division, also investigate fraud involving driver licenses, VIN inspections, as well as licensed and unlicensed vehicle dealerships. They also support investigations by state, local and federal law enforcement.