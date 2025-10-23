ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Oct. 24-27)
PHOENIX – Closures or lane restrictions for freeway improvement projects are scheduled at times in the Phoenix area this weekend (Oct. 24-27), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time and plan on using detour routes as needed while the following weekend restrictions are in place:
- Southbound I-17 closed between Jomax and Deer Valley roads in north Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 25) for pavement sealing. Plan for heavy traffic and delays. Consider adjusting your travel schedule to avoid the closure. Detour: Southbound I-17 traffic exiting at Jomax Road will detour to southbound 19th Avenue and westbound Deer Valley Road.
- Northbound I-17 closed between Loop 101 and Jomax Road in north Phoenix from 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 26) for pavement sealing. Both Loop 101 ramps to northbound I-17 closed. Plan for heavy traffic and delays. Consider adjusting your travel schedule to avoid the closure. Detour: Northbound I-17 traffic can use the Rose Garden Lane/Deer Valley Road exit and detour to northbound 19th Avenue and westbound Jomax Road.
- Eastbound I-10 closed between Avondale Boulevard and 75th Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 25) for pavement marking. Southbound Loop 101 ramp to eastbound I-10 closed. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Fairway Drive closed. Detour: Eastbound I-10 traffic can detour to eastbound Van Buren Street or McDowell Road to travel beyond the closure. Note: Expect lane restrictions along southbound Loop 101 between Camelback Road and I-10.
- Westbound I-10 closed between 75th Avenue and Avondale Boulevard from 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 26) for pavement marking. Northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Southbound Loop 101 ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at 67th Avenue closed. Detour: Westbound I-10 traffic can detour to westbound McDowell Road or Van Buren Street to travel beyond the closure. Note: Expect lane restrictions along southbound Loop 101 between Camelback Road and I-10.
- Northbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) narrowed to two lanes between I-10 and Bell Road in the West Valley from 9 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday (Oct. 25) for pavement sealing. Allow extra travel time and be prepared for ramp closures at times.
- Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) primary ramp to westbound I-10 in the Chandler area closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday (Oct. 25-26) for pavement maintenance. Detour: The westbound Loop 202 HOV ramp to westbound I-10 will remain open.
Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region.
Most improvement projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters last November approved Proposition 479, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region.
Reminder: Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.
