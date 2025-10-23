Campbell Clinic Podcast Delivers Expert Insights on Orthopaedics, Education, and Community Impact

Orthopaedic industry leader Campbell Clinic’s podcast, The Now and Future of Orthopaedics, has the mission of educating, inspiring, and informing listeners through in-depth conversations with physicians, therapists, foundation leaders, and more. In the latest episode, “Why Fusions Aren’t Always the Answer: Exploring Safer Spine Solutions,” Dr. Chad Campion discusses effective, less invasive alternatives to spinal fusion and the evolving role of endoscopic spine surgery.

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orthopaedic industry leader Campbell Clinic’s podcast, The Now and Future of Orthopaedics , has the mission of educating, inspiring, and informing listeners through in-depth conversations with physicians, therapists, foundation leaders, and more. With new episodes released regularly, the podcast offers a behind-the-scenes look at how Campbell Clinic is advancing patient care, medical research, and global outreach.In the latest episode, “Why Fusions Aren’t Always the Answer: Exploring Safer Spine Solutions,” Dr. Chad Campion discusses effective, less invasive alternatives to spinal fusion and the evolving role of endoscopic spine surgery.Dr. Campion, one of a small group of high-volume endoscopic spine surgeons nationwide, explains to listeners how minimally invasive techniques and robotics are reshaping patient care. He also highlights how training and surgical philosophy impact outcomes.Other key topics addressed in this episode include:Clarifying the meaning and limitations of “minimally invasive” spine procedures;Applications of robotic assistance in spinal care;Surgical strategies that preserve motion and reduce trauma; andNeck surgery options and how the next generation of surgeons is being trained.This latest installment adds to the podcast’s growing catalog of episodes that dig into orthopaedics from multiple angles. A few recent episodes include:“From Memphis to the World: Campbell Clinic’s Legacy of Healing and Teaching” with Jenny Turner Koltnow — a look at the Clinic’s mission, foundation work, and educational reach.“Revolutionizing Recovery: Cutting-Edge Techniques in Physical Therapy” with Carie McPhail — discussing innovations like wearables, shockwave therapy, and how strong patient-therapist relationships lead to better outcomes.“Move Better, Heal Faster” with Dr. Joshua Brandon — exploring the role of movement and exercise in managing conditions like arthritis and osteoporosis, and the evolving future of sports medicine.“A Deep Dive Into Orthobiologics” with Dr. Kristina Quirolgico — covering what orthobiologics are, their promise, and real patient stories using these treatments.“Faith, Family, and Orthopaedics: The Campbell Clinic Legacy” with CEO Daniel Shumate — exploring organizational identity, culture, and the Clinic’s international presence.The Campbell Clinic Podcast is available via major platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and on the Campbell Clinic website. Listeners are encouraged to subscribe so that they receive new episodes automatically when they drop. With dozens of episodes recorded thus far, listeners have access to a wealth of orthopaedic insight and expertise to explore across a wide variety of related topics.About Campbell Clinic:Founded by the late Willis C. Campbell, M.D. in 1909, Campbell Clinic is a full-service orthopaedic clinic that operates 22 locations in the southeast region fueled by a team of 140+ providers and more than 1,200 employees. Campbell Clinic is recognized as a national and international leader in the field of orthopaedics. Campbell Clinic physicians care for patients by integrating the latest orthopaedic treatment interventions and medical advancements in musculoskeletal care. Campbell Clinic specialists are experts in their fields, leaders in clinical research, and innovators of advanced modalities, treating all adult and pediatric musculoskeletal conditions. Campbell Clinic is proud to offer a full spectrum of care for all types of orthopaedic conditions including sports medicine, hip, knee, spine, shoulder and elbow, foot and ankle, hand and wrist, orthopaedic oncology, orthopaedic trauma, pediatric orthopaedics, general orthopaedics, physical medicine and rehabilitation, and urgent ortho care. For more information, visit www.campbellclinic.com # # #

