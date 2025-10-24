'The Rewrite' Explores Rapid Healing, Energy, and Mindset with Vibrational Energy Coach Mary Petto

You don’t have to talk it out to clear it out... When your system lets go of a memory, grief, or fear it didn’t realize it could release, the change is fast—and permanent.” — Mary Petto

NJ, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a recent episode of The Rewrite , host Wendy Sloan sits down with Mary Petto , a vibrational energy coach, rapid turmoil resolution specialist, and author of The Family Guide to the Law of Attraction, for a deeply inspiring conversation about how energy, mindset, and subconscious healing can transform our lives after major transitions like divorce or grief.Mary, a former corporate leader turned transformational coach, shares how her Quantum Leap Success Program blends neuroscience, psychology, quantum physics, and energy healing to help people release emotional blocks and move from turmoil to peace—often in as little as one session.“You don’t have to talk it out to clear it out,” Petto explains. “When your system lets go of a memory, grief, or fear it didn’t realize it could release, the change is fast—and permanent.”Throughout the episode, Mary breaks down how Rapid Turmoil Resolution (RTR) works to reprogram the subconscious mind, freeing people from anxiety, trauma, and self-doubt. She emphasizes that healing doesn’t have to be long or painful: “We overcomplicate healing,” she says. “It doesn’t have to take years of therapy. It can happen in 90 minutes.”Wendy and Mary also discuss:The Law of Attraction and Energy Alignment — how our thoughts and vibrations shape what we experience.The “Purple Car Theory” — why once we notice something we desire, we begin to see more of it everywhere.Simple Daily Practices — including gratitude, mini meditations, and the powerful affirmation “Everything always works out for me.”Mary’s Loop Locator Tool — a free resource to help listeners identify and clear emotional loops that keep them stuck.“Turmoil thrives in solitude,” Petto says. “But when we share our stories from a place of neutrality instead of pain, we not only heal ourselves—we help others feel less alone.”Listen to the full episode of The Rewrite…A Podcast about Divorce, Choice & New Beginnings featuring Mary Petton at this link: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/everything-is-going-to-be-healed-up-and-everything/id1628639991?i=1000732802739 About Mary PettoMary Petto is a Vibrational Energy Coach, Rapid Turmoil Resolution™ Specialist, and author of The Family Guide to the Law of Attraction. A sought-after transformational speaker and mindfulness meditation teacher, Mary’s private sessions and corporate presentations deliver immediate shifts (think quantum business growth, emotional and physical healing, and completely transformed relationships).Her proprietary Quantum Leap Success™ program combines proven frameworks with insights from neuroscience, quantum physics, psychology, and cutting-edge healing modalities. The result? Her clients, whether they’re battling anxiety, stuck in a loop of self-doubt, or chasing bigger goals, walk away feeling lighter, clearer, and ready to create the reality they actually want to experience.With a background in corporate leadership at Merrill Lynch, DLJ Asset Management, and high-profile nonprofits, Mary brings both business savvy and deep mindset expertise to every client interaction.Bottom line? If your brain is looping and your energy is leaking, Mary’s the one you call to clear it.

