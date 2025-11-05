From Hospital Bed to $150 Million in Sales: Michael Coxen Shares His Journey on Success Profiles Radio

If you do something 1% better than yesterday, in a hundred days you’re twice as good... There wasn’t one big event that changed my life—it was 10,000 small decisions made intentionally.” — Michael Coxen

NV, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On a recent episode of Success Profiles Radio with host Brian K. Wright, Las Vegas–based real estate entrepreneur Michael Coxen shared how a near-fatal illness became the catalyst for rebuilding his business and his life—from the inside out.Today, Coxen is the broker-owner of Magenta Real Estate, a boutique brokerage that has generated more than $150 million in sales. But as he revealed in the interview, his success wasn’t fueled by hustle—it was rebuilt through mindfulness, alignment, and heart-centered leadership.A Wake-Up Call That Changed EverythingAfter launching multiple ventures—including a stationery business with his wife—Coxen was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, a disease that left him bedridden at 115 pounds and unable to work. “When you realize how helpless you are without your health, everything changes,” he said.That experience pushed him to take full ownership of his mindset, choices, and recovery. “Illness happens to the strong and the weak alike—it’s how you respond that defines you,” he shared. Once recovered, Coxen rebuilt his health and business around one belief: success starts within.Leading With Heart and AuthenticityCoxen discussed how redefining success transformed both his leadership and his brokerage.“Success used to mean hitting big numbers,” he said. “Now it’s about balance, accountability, and showing up for my family, my agents, and myself. Once I stopped chasing outcomes and focused on people, my business doubled.”He emphasized that authenticity—not automation—is the future of business. “In a world of AI and endless hustle, being real is your greatest advantage,” he noted.Mindful Growth: The 1% RuleCoxen’s practical advice centered on what he calls the 1% Rule—getting one percent better every day.“If you do something 1% better than yesterday, in a hundred days you’re twice as good,” he explained. “There wasn’t one big event that changed my life—it was 10,000 small decisions made intentionally.”He also highlighted journaling, visualization, and rest as tools for sustained success, adding, “You don’t have to grind to grow—you just have to keep showing up.”A People-First Approach to Real EstateThrough Magenta Real Estate, Coxen has created a culture centered on mentorship, integrity, and human connection. “We use technology, but people run our company,” he said. “Agents here aren’t numbers—they’re humans with dreams.”Listen to the full episode of Successful Profiles Radio featuring Michael Coxen at this link: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/michael-coxen-discusses-overcoming-a-terrible/id495954973?i=1000734328910 About Michael CoxenMichael Coxen works in the mindfulness space as a coach, podcast host, and entrepreneur dedicated to helping people achieve success from the inside out. A lifelong entrepreneur with over $150 million in real estate sales, Michael blends personal growth, mindfulness, and high-performance strategies to guide others in creating both professional success and a balanced life. In addition to his coaching work, he is the Broker-Owner of Magenta Real Estate in Las Vegas, where he continues to lead and inspire growth-minded professionals. Michael helps entrepreneurs and agents design profitable, sustainable businesses that support the lives they want to live.After surviving a life-threatening battle with ulcerative colitis that left him bedridden and unable to work, Michael rebuilt his health, business, and leadership approach from the ground up. This experience solidified his belief that “success starts within” and fueled his mission to help others achieve extraordinary results without sacrificing their well-being. Today, he mentors agents and entrepreneurs nationwide, empowering them to break free from hustle culture, overcome limiting beliefs, and lead with authenticity. His people-first philosophy and human-centered brokerage model have attracted top agents, built lifelong client relationships, and earned him a reputation as a trusted voice in the industry.In addition to leading Magenta Real Estate, Michael’s expertise has been recognized through his appearances as a guest on the Real Estate Titans with Greg Fowler, What It Really Be Like, and Paige & Rye & You. Additionally, he hosts the show The Mindful Agent Podcast, where he shares actionable strategies on leadership, real estate, and personal mastery.Outside of his professional life, Michael and his wife, Brooke, are dedicated fitness enthusiasts, and he can often be found cycling or trail running through Red Rock, practicing yoga, or exploring Las Vegas’ best culinary spots.

