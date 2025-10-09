Dr. Jennifer Dall Brings Fresh ADHD Insights to Therapists on The Mental Health Toolbox Podcast

Our knowledge of ADHD is still catching up to reality... Therapists need to look beyond old stereotypes and recognize how ADHD shows up differently in every client.” — Dr. Jennifer Dall

CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a value-packed episode of The Mental Health Toolbox , licensed psychotherapist and host Patrick Martin sits down with Dr. Jennifer Dall, founder of ADHD Holistically , for a masterclass in understanding and supporting clients with ADHD—especially women and adults who are frequently misdiagnosed or overlooked.Drawing on more than 25 years of experience in education, ADHD coaching, and grief-informed neurodivergence work, Dr. Dall shared real-world strategies for therapists who want to sharpen their ADHD-informed care. Diagnosed with ADHD herself in her late 50s, she offers both clinical expertise and lived experience, challenging outdated research that has historically focused on hyperactive boys and left countless others without the support they need.“Our knowledge of ADHD is still catching up to reality,” said Dr. Dall. “Girls and women learn to ‘play the game’ and mask symptoms. Therapists need to look beyond old stereotypes and recognize how ADHD shows up differently in every client.”The conversation dives into key themes and practical takeaways for mental-health professionals and caregivers alike:Spotting subtle signs – How ADHD can masquerade as depression, anxiety, or chronic fatigue, and the red flags to watch for in both teens and adults.Breaking down multi-step tasks – Why starting is often the hardest part, and how methods like the Pomodoro technique (and its reverse variation) help clients build momentum in small, manageable steps.Body doubling and co-working – How parallel work sessions, even over Zoom, can help clients stay focused and complete challenging tasks.Rethinking motivation and shame – Tools for reframing negative self-talk, strengthening self-advocacy, and helping clients negotiate household or workplace responsibilities to reduce overwhelm.Flexible planning and prioritization – Why “eat the frog” doesn’t always work for ADHD brains, and how to design to-do lists and daily priorities that match an individual’s energy patterns.Patrick and Dr. Dall also explore gender differences and societal expectations, from the way boys’ hyperactivity is normalized to how girls’ inattentive symptoms are often dismissed as personality quirks. Together they illustrate how ADHD-informed therapy can move beyond “one-size-fits-all” approaches to honor each client’s unique strengths and struggles.This expert dialogue offers mental-health professionals—and anyone supporting someone with ADHD—fresh, compassionate approaches to help clients thrive.Listen to the full conversation on The Mental Health Toolbox featuring Dr. Jennifer Dall at this link: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/adhd-tips-for-therapists-with-dr-jennifer-dall/id1486291227?i=1000710351098 About Dr. Jennifer DallDr. Jennifer Dall is a Grief-Informed Neurodivergence Specialist and the founder of ADHD Holistically, where she empowers individuals with ADHD to transform daily struggles into opportunities for growth and self-discovery. With over 25 years of experience as an educator and a background in ADHD coaching, yoga instruction, and grief education, Dr. Jennifer offers a holistic, deeply personal approach to helping neurodivergent individuals thrive.Diagnosed with ADHD in her 50s after years of being told she "couldn’t possibly have it," Dr. Jennifer knows firsthand the challenges of navigating misinformation and masking symptoms, especially for women diagnosed later in life. Now, she specializes in helping women identify what truly works for them, focusing on practical, quick-fix strategies that simplify daily life without relying on medication or a one-size-fits-all approach.Through her courses, workshops, and speaking engagements, Dr. Jennifer equips women—and those who support them—to reframe their ADHD narratives and unlock their full potential. Her work also extends to therapists, life coaches, and HR professionals, offering comprehensive training to better support neurodivergent clients and employees.When she’s not coaching or creating content, she enjoys traveling, spending time with loved ones, and diving into new passions—a testament to her ADHD-driven curiosity and zest for life.

