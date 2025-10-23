Gorham Superintendent Heather Perry Named 2026 Maine Superintendent of the Year

Pictured: MSSA President Andrew Dolloff (left) and 2025 Maine Superintendent of the Year Howard Tuttle (right) present Gorham Superintendent Heather Perry (center) with the MSSA 2026 Maine Superintendent of the Year Award. (Image courtesy of MSMA.)

The Maine School Superintendents Association (MSSA) has announced that Gorham School Department Superintendent Heather Perry has been named the 2026 Maine Superintendent of the Year.

Perry is recognized for her visionary leadership, her work to expand student aspirations, and her innovative efforts to address the state’s education workforce challenges.

For the past decade, Perry has led the Gorham School District through transformative initiatives that have strengthened student success and postsecondary opportunities. Under her leadership, the district redesigned its alternative education programming and significantly increased student participation in internships, mentorships, and career and technical education (CTE). Through the district’s “Aspire Gorham” initiative, she has forged strong partnerships with local businesses and community leaders to help students explore career pathways beginning as early as kindergarten.

“Superintendent Perry’s unwavering dedication, visionary leadership, and tireless commitment to students, staff, and the Gorham community exemplify the very best in educational excellence,” said Gorham School Committee Chair Nicole Yeo-Fisher. “This well-deserved recognition celebrates her exceptional work and lasting impact on our schools.”

In addition to advancing student learning, Perry has been a state and national leader in tackling education workforce challenges. In 2022, she helped launch Maine’s first educator apprenticeship program in Gorham—a pioneering model that provides school staff with an opportunity to earn credentials and advance their careers through coursework and on-the-job training. The program’s success has inspired similar initiatives across dozens of districts statewide.

“Heather is a truly devoted leader—one who serves as a role model and respected colleague to countless other superintendents,” said MSSA Executive Director Eileen King. “Her leadership extends far beyond Maine. Through her service on AASA’s Executive Committee and her published work on leadership, she’s become a trusted voice for superintendents across the country.”

RSU 14 Superintendent and MSSA Action Committee Chair Chris Howell echoed that sentiment, noting that Perry’s collaborative work with Southern Maine Community College and the University of Southern Maine has directly benefited districts across the state.

“This recognition is a testament to Heather’s dedication to elevating the entire profession and strengthening our educational community,” Howell said.

Perry began her career as a teacher and principal in the Machias area before serving as superintendent in the Greenville School Department and RSU 3. She earned her Ph.D. in Public Policy from the University of Southern Maine in 2019 and continues to serve on the MSSA Executive Committee. She recently completed a term on the AASA (The School Superintendents Association) Executive Committee.

Perry was presented with the 2026 Maine Superintendent of the Year award during the MSSA Annual Meeting on October 22 at the Augusta Civic Center.



The Maine Department of Education extends heartfelt congratulations to Superintendent Perry on this well-deserved honor and thanks her for her continued leadership, innovation, and service to Maine students, educators, and communities.