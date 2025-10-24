Victoria B. Thompson Inspires Readers with the Release of 'Passing the Baton'

"Passing the Baton" by Victoria B. Thompson is a transformative journey of purpose, legacy, and leadership.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Air Force veteran, HR supervisor, and purpose-driven entrepreneur Victoria B. Thompson has officially released her new book, Passing the Baton, a compelling exploration of how individuals can transform resilience into legacy and purpose into impact. More than a memoir, Passing the Baton serves as a beacon for readers seeking to align their achievements with a greater calling: to live intentionally and lead meaningfully.“Passing the Baton is more than a book; it’s a call to remember that true success is measured by what we hand down, not just what we achieve,” said Victoria B. Thompson, author and founder of Victoria B. Thompson, LLC. “We each hold the power to build connections that outlive us.”A Story of Service, Strength, and PurposeDrawing from her years of service in the U.S. Air Force and her current role as Human Resources Supervisor at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Thompson weaves together lessons from leadership, faith, and perseverance. Her experiences, from military precision to human-centered leadership, form the backbone of a message that resonates with readers from all walks of life.“Passing the Baton is a book I wish I’d had a the beginning of my career. The book is full of great strategies I’ll use going forward!” said Dennis Snow, Business Author, Speaker, Consultant.In Passing the Baton, Thompson challenges the modern narrative of success, urging readers to redefine legacy as something built not through accolades but through compassion, mentorship, and the courage to uplift others.“Victoria’s story isn’t just motivating; it’s proof that resilience and grace can coexist,” said Audrieal Beard, HR Supervisor. “Her book meets readers where they are and helps them see that legacy begins in the smallest, most consistent acts of faith.”A Mission Rooted in Leadership and LegacyUnder her company, Victoria B. Thompson, LLC, she has built a platform that bridges purpose, leadership, and legacy, offering signature talks, workshops, and writing that equip professionals and organizations to lead with intention. Her sessions emphasize mindfulness, authenticity, and purpose-driven networking, guiding audiences to embrace growth while cultivating peace in high-performance environments.What began as a personal mission to share her story of resilience has evolved into a movement of empowerment, inspiring others to transform adversity into opportunity and create a life of meaning that endures.Future Expansion and Empowerment InitiativesWith Passing the Baton as a cornerstone of her growing body of work, Victoria plans to expand her reach nationwide through keynote engagements, training programs for women and veterans, and online courses that bridge personal growth with professional excellence.Victoria aims to empower emerging leaders, particularly women and veterans, to find their voice, embrace clarity, and lead with unshakable confidence. Through every project, Thompson continues to embody her belief that true leadership is not about titles, but about transformation.About Victoria B. Thompson, LLCVictoria B. Thompson, LLC was founded by Victoria B. Thompson, an Air Force veteran, author, speaker, and leadership strategist. The company stands at the intersection of purpose and performance, helping individuals and organizations cultivate authentic leadership, resilience, and peace.Through books like Passing the Baton, her Unapologetic Peaceful™ brand, and ventures such as R & V Investment Properties, Victoria exemplifies how intentional living can drive both professional success and personal fulfillment.Her expertise spans HR Leadership, Entrepreneurship, Career Strategy, Personal Development, Real Estate Investing, and Keynote Speaking. Featured in Success Magazine for her innovative approach to leadership and resilience, Thompson continues to inspire others to lead boldly, live purposefully, and build legacies that outlast careers.To learn more about Victoria B Thompson, visit https://victoriabthompson.com/ For updates, follow Victoria B. Thompson on Instagram and LinkedIn Find Victoria across platforms at https://heylink.me/victoriabthompson/

