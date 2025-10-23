GuardDog AI’s Agentic Cybersecurity Solution Now Available in Red Hat Ecosystem Catalog

Agentic AI - Zero Minutes with Zero False Positives VISIT GUARDDOG.AI

Embedding Agentic AI for "Zero-Minute" Threat Containment in Red Hat Ecosystems. GuardDog AI Eliminates Toil, Automating Containment in Hybrid Cloud Security.

With our new Red Hat integration, customers and partners can deploy agentic cybersecurity that detects and contains attacks autonomously... without disrupting existing workflows.” — Nicholette Brown-Hill, Chief Strategy Officer

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GUARDDOG AI , a next-generation cybersecurity company, today announced that GuardDog Complete Edge Sensor—its autonomous, agentic AI platform for real-time threat detection and containment—is now available in the Red Hat Ecosystem Catalog.Supported on Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Red Hat OpenShift, and built for hybrid cloud environments, GuardDog Complete Edge Sensor delivers intelligent, zero-touch cybersecurity, enabling faster attack containment, agentless deployment, and improved operational simplicity.The availability of GuardDog Complete Edge Sensor in the Red Hat Ecosystem Catalog enables Red Hat customers and partners seeking to embed proactive, autonomous defense directly within their infrastructure. Supported on Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Red Hat OpenShift, GuardDog AI bridges the gap between observability, response, and resilience, reducing the manual toil traditionally required in cybersecurity operations.“Our collaboration with Red Hat underscores a shared vision: to simplify and strengthen how security is delivered at scale,” said Nicholette Brown-Hill, Chief Strategy Officer at GuardDog AI. “With GuardDog Complete Edge Sensor now available in the Red Hat Ecosystem Catalog, customers and partners can deploy agentic cybersecurity that detects, contains, and responds to attacks autonomously within minutes, without disrupting existing workflows. It’s a major step toward a future where security truly operates as an intrinsic, intelligent layer of every environment.”GuardDog Complete Edge Sensor helps organizations achieve:• EnhancedThreat Containment: Prevents lateral movement across workloads and environments, so users can achieve zero false positives through autonomous behavioral learning.•Agentless Deployment: Seamless integration through Red Hat Universal Base Images (UBI) and OCI-compliant containers, no endpoint agents or re-architecture required.• Enhanced Automation: Harnesses the Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform to streamline manual tasks, reduce toil, and enable policy-driven response.• Unified Security Fabric: Extends consistent protection across cloud, data center, and edge, including IoT, PoE, and unmanaged devices.Availability & Free TrialRed Hat customers and partners can now find GuardDog AI Complete Edge Sensor in the Red Hat Ecosystem Catalog and get started with a free 30-day trial at: https://dcx.guarddog.ai/pov or get more information on our Red Hat offering https://guarddog.ai/redhat/ About GUARDDOG AIGUARDDOG AI is pioneering agentless, autonomous cybersecurity for distributed, containerized, and hybrid environments. Its agentic AI platform eliminates toil, reduces risk, and restores visibility across every workload—delivering real-time attack containment that scales with modern infrastructure. Learn more at https://www.guarddog.ai Red Hat, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, the Red Hat logo, Ansible and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Linuxis the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.