GuardDog AI Collaborates with Red Hat to Deliver Enhanced Cybersecurity for RHEL and OpenShift with UBI-Certified Sensor

GuardDog AI Collaborates with Red Hat to Deliver Enhanced Cybersecurity for Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Red Hat OpenShift Environments with UBI-Certified Sensor GuardDog.AI, Inc.

New GuardDog Complete Agentic AI Sensor Provides Red Hat Enterprise Linux and OpenShift Users with a UBI-Certified Solution for Cybersecurity Attack Automation

GuardDog AI's UBI sensor provides a proactive AI-powered defense layer to prevent attacks, leveraging Red Hat's Ansible Automation Platform and Lightspeed for enhanced cybersecurity automation.” — Daniel Pascua, Chief Product Officer

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GuardDog AI, Inc., an Agentic AI cybersecurity company, today announced that its GuardDog Complete Sensor is now a certified container on Red Hat Universal Base Image (UBI). This certification is a critical step in enabling Red Hat channel partners to deliver end-to-end, supported cybersecurity solutions to their customers. The UBI container simplifies the deployment, management, and portability of the sensor across diverse customer environments, making it a valuable addition to a partner’s portfolio.The benefits of the GuardDog AI UBI Sensor for Red Hat channel partners include:• Expanded Revenue Streams: The GuardDog Complete UBI sensor provides a fully supported security solution that can be integrated with a partner’s existing Red Hat offerings. This enables them to unlock new revenue streams by addressing the critical need for advanced cybersecurity across their customers' IT environments.• Leverage Existing Expertise: Built on Red Hat Universal Base Images, the sensor offers a trusted and familiar foundation for partners. This allows them to deliver comprehensive, more consistent cybersecurity and optimal performance for customers across hybrid cloud environments, including Red Hat solutions on-premises, Red Hat-certified hypervisors, AWS, and other public cloud platforms.• Simplified Implementation: The UBI container makes deploying the GuardDog sensor easier. Partners can more easily manage the sensor in cloud environments with Red Hat OpenShift or deploy it directly on Red Hat Enterprise Linux to improve the security of edge setups.GuardDog AI Chief Product Officer Daniel Pascua expressed: "The GuardDog AI UBI sensor integrates point solutions into a proactive, AI-powered defense layer. Providing enhanced visibility across multi-cloud, data center, and edge environments, it creates a unified security fabric that's easier for partners to manage." He adds, "Additionally, it integrates with Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform while leveraging Ansible Lightspeed to provide improved cybersecurity automation— a key selling point for partners focused on automation solutions."Key Benefits for Your Customers:The GuardDog Complete UBI sensor helps customers unify their security posture across cloud, data center, and edge. The solution delivers:• Intrinsic Security Fabric: Built on Red Hat Universal Base Images, the sensor unifies point solutions into an agentic, AI-powered defense layer.• Real-time Visibility and Automated Containment: The platform offers millisecond-level threat response and zero false positives. It provides real-time visibility and lightning-fast containment powered by Red Hat-certified infrastructure.• Protection for All Assets: GuardDog AI secures assets traditional tools cannot reach, including IoT, PoE, and agentless devices. Red Hat partners can start offering GuardDog AI’s UBI-certified sensor today.Visit www.guarddog.ai/redhat to learn how GuardDog Complete reduces the cost of toil while simplifying security. Or reach out to partners@guarddog.ai to schedule a joint demo and explore how you can accelerate new revenue with comprehensive, automated cybersecurity for your customers.About GuardDog AI, Inc.GuardDog AI, Inc. is a next-generation Agentic AI cybersecurity company pioneering agentless, autonomous threat detection and containment. Purpose-built for distributed, containerized, and hybrid environments, GuardDog AI secures assets that traditional tools cannot reach. Learn more at https://www.guarddog.ai FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSExcept for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company’s current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.Red Hat, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, the Red Hat logo, and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Linuxis the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries.Media Contact: hello@Guarddog.aiEmail: Partners@GuardDog.Ai or Sales@GuardDog.aiTel: + (833) 639-3235

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.