GuardDog AI Strengthens Executive Team with Appointment of Paul Lufkin and Bill Short as Co-Leads of CFO Role

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GuardDog AI, a next-generation cybersecurity company redefining real-time, agentless threat detection and containment, is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Lufkin and Bill Short to co-lead the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) responsibilities. Their combined financial leadership and operational depth will help steward GuardDog AI through a critical period of scale, execution, and market entry.GuardDog AI is actively preparing for its initial public offering (IPO), targeted for Q4 2025, and is executing a strategic roll-up of several companies across North America and Europe. These acquisitions bring significant sales, support, and engineering capacity, and are instrumental in accelerating GuardDog's Cybersecurity-as-a-Service (CSaaS) model through its global partner ecosystem.Paul Lufkin brings over three decades of executive experience spanning finance, entrepreneurship, and enterprise transformation. Paul has been a licensed CPA and was the founder of The Good Water Company, the largest internet-based water purification firm of its era, Paul has held CFO and controller roles across five companies and led complex financial and operational restructurings. His background includes high-level FDIC engagements and private equity-backed growth strategies, giving him a unique lens on fiscal governance and technology enablement.Bill Short adds deep expertise in high-stakes financial strategy, having served in C-suite advisory roles over the past three decades with Tatum, BlackBriar, SeatonHill, and, together with Paul Lufkin, CMA Partners . Bill has operated as a hands-on CFO for public and private companies, frequently navigating M&A and capital raises in his CFO advisory roles and as financial officer roles for companies in his earlier career He also has extensive turnaround management experience, and has held various court-appointed fiduciary positions. His financial oversight and transactional experience will help ensure GuardDog AI is positioned for long-term value creation and public-market readiness.“Bringing Paul and Bill into these leadership roles gives GuardDog an extraordinary combination of entrepreneurial drive and institutional discipline,” said Peter Bookman, CEO at GuardDog AI. “Their insights will be instrumental as we finalize a series of targeted acquisitions, expand our Red Hat partnership, and move forward with IPO execution later this year.”Together, Paul and Bill will oversee the company’s financial strategy, reporting infrastructure, capital planning, and M&A activity as GuardDog AI expands its footprint and strengthens its position as a category-defining force in cybersecurity.About GuardDog AIGuardDog AI is an autonomous, AI-driven cybersecurity platform that fills the critical gap between prevention and response. Purpose-built for hybrid, containerized, and distributed environments, GuardDog provides real-time, agentless detection and containment of threats – with zero false positives. From Kubernetes workloads to IoT and PoE devices, GuardDog protects digital infrastructure with speed, accuracy, and simplicity. With a formal technology partnership with Red Hat, upcoming marketplace integrations, and active negotiations with hyper-scalers and OEMs, GuardDog AI is executing a partner-first model designed to redefine how modern infrastructure is secured. With multiple acquisitions underway and its IPO slated for Q4 2025, GuardDog AI is scaling rapidly, capturing market share in the $280B+ cybersecurity industry and leading the charge toward a secure, AI-powered future.For media inquiries or investor relations, please contact:Kevin WrightEmail: Kevin@GuardDog.aiTel: + (833) 448 - 2733Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No investment decision should be based on the information contained herein. Any investment in securities involves significant risks, and potential investors should conduct their own independent due diligence and consult with their financial, legal, and tax advisors before making any investment decision. This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws. 