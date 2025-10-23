Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, Commends Capital One’s Relief Efforts During Government Shutdown

USHBC applauds Capital One for waiving fees and offering relief to workers impacted by the government shutdown, putting people before profit.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) recognizes and applauds the leadership of Capital One for stepping up to support American workers and families affected by the ongoing government shutdown.With millions of Americans going unpaid as partisan gridlock stalls Washington, businesses are once again proving their power to lead with empathy and action. Capital One’s decision to offer payment deferrals and waive late fees on credit cards and auto loan offers more than short-term financial relief, it offers peace of mind when many need it most.“While Washington remains gridlocked, the private sector is showing up for Americans in meaningful ways,” said Javier Palomarez , USHBC President and CEO. “At a time when millions are missing paychecks and losing patience, companies like Capital One are stepping up with real solutions, not partisan sound bites.Capital One has done more than just offer relief on credit cards and auto loans. By doing so they’ve made a statement that even the biggest companies can pause, act with empathy, and put people before profit. This is not just smart business, it is an example of compassionate leadership, and a lesson Washington would do well to learn.”As the shutdown continues, the USHBC urges public and private institutions alike to rise to the moment, put working families first, and provide the support communities need.​​To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBCJavier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The USHBC is a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

