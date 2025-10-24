SGS and Yili Group sign global agreement to advance dairy quality and sustainability

Jian Wang (SGS) and Lyu Zhiyong (Yili Group) sign agreement, joined by Charles Ly Wa Hoi (SGS) and Liu Dapeng (Yili Group)

GENEVA, CANTON OF GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, has signed a global cooperation agreement with Yili Group, one of the world’s top five dairy enterprises. This partnership promotes full-chain mutual trust and global standardization across dairy production, safety, sustainability and innovation.The signing took place on October 9, 2025, at Yili Modern Smart Health Valley, with Jian Wang, General Manager, Agriculture and Food, China, signing for SGS and Lyu Zhiyong, General Manager of Yili’s Quality Management Department, representing Yili. Charles Ly Wa Hoi, Head of Connectivity & Products and Health & Nutrition at SGS, and Liu Dapeng, Vice President of Yili Group, attended as witnesses.Before the ceremony, the SGS delegation toured Yili’s National Dairy Technology Innovation Center, Chilechuan Ecological Smart Pasture and Yili Modern Smart Health Valley, gaining firsthand insight into how Yili integrates digitalization, low-carbon practices and intelligent systems across its value chain – ‘from a blade of grass to a glass of milk’.During the tour, both teams discussed forage cultivation, milk supply quality, sustainable manufacturing and product innovation, strengthening SGS’s understanding of China’s high-quality dairy sector.Charles Ly Wa Hoi, SGS, said: “As a globally trusted leader in quality and integrity, SGS will play a pivotal role in advancing Yili’s global development strategy of ‘Comprehensive Value Leadership.’ We look forward to working together to build a sustainable future for healthy food.”Liu Dapeng, Yili Group, added: “The belief that ‘Yili means quality’ is deeply embedded in our corporate culture. Our long-standing partnership with SGS in food safety reflects this commitment. Today’s agreement is a promise to global consumers – Yili and SGS will jointly demonstrate the quality and reliability of China’s dairy industry to the world.”The partnership will deliver integrated solutions, including:• Safety and nutrition – comprehensive testing, inspection, certification, training and consultancy• Laboratory empowerment – specialized training and consultancy• Joint zero-carbon initiatives – carbon reduction services including audits and certification• Digital integration – linking SGS and Yili systems for seamless testing and data exchangeThis collaboration underscores SGS’s commitment to helping companies enhance product quality, sustainability and operational efficiency.About YiliYili Group is one of the world’s top five dairy companies, Asia’s leading dairy producer for twelve consecutive years and China’s largest dairy enterprise.With a comprehensive product portfolio, Yili is recognized for superior quality, integrated services, and a strong commitment to sustainable development. The company has built partnerships with over 2,000 organizations across six continents and 39 countries and operates 15 R&D innovation centers and 81 production bases worldwide. Its products are sold in more than 60 countries and regions, and Yili has set its sights on becoming the “global dairy leader.”About SGSSGS is the world’s leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH1256740924, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).For further information, please contact:Jackie BrownPR Account ExecutiveSugarloaf Marketing Ltd.Office: +44 (0)7933 563883Tel: +44 (0)7792 970919Email: jackie@sugarloafmarketing.com

