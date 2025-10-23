DexaFit Brings Advanced Health Testing to Los Alamitos, Empowering Residents with Personalized Metabolic Insights

Body Composition and Insights for Everyone with a DEXA Scan Client performing a VO2 Test to Learn Cardiac Fitness Level Exterior of DEXAFit Los Alamitos, CA

LOS ALAMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DexaFit , a national leader in health optimization and precision diagnostics, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Los Alamitos, California. This expansion brings cutting-edge body composition, metabolic, and performance testing to the heart of Orange County — providing residents with data-driven insights that transform the way they understand and improve their health.Located at 5122 Katella Avenue, Suite 201, DexaFit Los Alamitos offers an array of clinical-grade assessments — including DEXA scans , VO₂ Max testing, Resting Metabolic Rate (RMR) analysis, and 3D body imaging — that reveal detailed information about body fat, muscle mass, bone density, and metabolic efficiency.Precision Health for Every Body“We’re thrilled to bring DexaFit’s technology and mission to Los Alamitos,” said a DexaFit Los Alamitos owner Dr. Rasiq Ahamed “Our goal is to help individuals move beyond generic health advice and make smarter, personalized decisions based on real data from their own bodies.”Using DEXA (Dual-Energy X-ray Absorptiometry) — the gold standard in body composition and bone density measurement — DexaFit provides clients with medical-grade accuracy once available only in hospitals and research labs. These results help identify hidden health risks, track training effectiveness, and guide long-term wellness strategies.Empowering the Orange County Wellness CommunityThe arrival of DexaFit Los Alamitos marks a major step forward for local health and fitness enthusiasts. With Orange County’s strong culture of active living and longevity-focused lifestyles, residents can now access testing that gives them the same insights trusted by elite athletes, physicians, and researchers worldwide.Whether optimizing a training plan, monitoring body fat changes, or managing bone health, DexaFit offers a scientific foundation for sustainable results.Key Services Offered at DexaFit Los AlamitosDEXA Scan: Accurately measures body fat percentage, lean muscle mass, and bone density.VO₂ Max Test: Determines aerobic fitness and endurance potential.RMR Test: Reveals your metabolism’s true calorie-burning rate at rest.Each scan offered also provides valuable insight with the DexaFit App: Your Health Data, Reimagined. The DexaFit App puts the power of precision health in your hands. Designed to integrate seamlessly with your DEXA Scan, VO₂ Max, and RMR test results, the app delivers real-time access to your complete health profile — all in one place.Users can easily view detailed metrics such as body fat percentage, lean muscle mass, bone density, visceral fat levels, metabolic rate, and fitness performance trends over time. The intuitive dashboard transforms complex diagnostic data into clear visual insights, helping you track progress, set personalized goals, and make data-driven decisions about your health, fitness, and nutrition.With secure cloud storage and easy sharing options, the DexaFit App also allows users to connect results with trainers, healthcare providers, or wellness coaches, ensuring a fully personalized and collaborative approach to optimal health.Each test provides actionable, easy-to-understand data — empowering clients to make evidence-based decisions about fitness, nutrition, and lifestyle changes.Book Your AppointmentDexaFit Los Alamitos operates by appointment only to ensure individualized attention and optimal client experience.Appointments can be scheduled online at losalamitos.dexafit.com or by calling (562) 669-3633.About DexaFitDexaFit is one of the nation’s premier providers of advanced body composition, metabolic, and performance testing. With locations across the United States, DexaFit uses clinical-grade technologies — including DEXA, VO₂, and RMR — to deliver health insights once reserved for hospitals and elite athletic programs.Its mission is simple: help people live longer, stronger, and healthier through data-driven health optimization.Whether you're striving for peak athletic performance, weight management, or long-term wellness, the DexaFit App is your personal data-driven roadmap to better health.

