Live Lean RX adds to Colorado: Expands Performance Testing Centers in Denver and Colorado Springs

Live Lean RX Performance Based Testing Logo Vo2 Max the Leading Predictor of Longevity

Live Lean RX, a national leader in performance testing and metabolic analysis, is proud to announce the grand opening of two cutting-edge facilities in Colorado

Colorado is the perfect fit for Live Lean RX because the people here truly value prevention & purpose our goal is to give every individual the tools and data they need to take control of their health” — Pete Fisher, Co-Founder of Live Lean RX.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Live Lean RX , a national leader in human performance testing and metabolic analysis, is proud to announce the expansion of two cutting-edge facilities in Denver and one in Colorado Springs.After opening the first performance testing center in February 2024, the founders of Live Lean RX saw significant opportunity to bring their performance testing to more people in the state.These two new locations offer the region’s most advanced testing options—including DEXA body composition scans, Resting Metabolic Rate (RMR) testing, and VO₂ Max assessments—designed to empower Coloradans with the data they need to optimize performance, longevity, and overall well-being.Colorado’s reputation as one of the healthiest states in the nation is well-earned, with its residents leading the country in physical activity and outdoor recreation. Yet, even in this wellness-focused environment, adult obesity has risen from 17% in 2004 to nearly 25% today, fueling a sharp increase in type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease.“We chose Colorado because the people here value performance, prevention, and purpose,” said Pete Fisher, Co-Founder of Live Lean RX. “These centers are not just for elite athletes—they’re for anyone who wants real insight into how their body works and how to improve it.”Precision Testing for Lifelong PerformanceLive Lean RX’s Colorado locations feature:DEXA Scans – The gold standard in body composition analysis, used to measure fat mass, lean muscle, and bone density with unmatched precision.RMR Testing – Determines how many calories your body burns at rest, providing key data to personalize nutrition and weight loss plans.VO₂ Max Testing – The most powerful indicator of cardiovascular fitness and the #1 predictor of longevity.Food Sensitivity Testing - Check in our your gut and the foods you may sensitive to.“Your VO₂ Max score tells you more about your future than any scale ever will,” said Deanna Torres, Owner of Live Lean RX Colorado Springs. “In a place like Colorado, where health and performance are deeply personal, knowing your VO₂ Max is essential.”VO₂ Max testing is gaining national attention not just as a performance metric, but as a biomarker of aging. One of the most powerful insights from VO₂ testing is also the ability to precisely identify your individual training zones. This information isn’t just for elite athletes—it’s valuable for anyone who wants to optimize their workouts and support long-term health. By knowing exactly which energy system (aerobic or anaerobic) your body is using at any given heart rate, you can train smarter, not just harder.This knowledge allows you to build a strong cardiovascular base, improve endurance, and enhance metabolic efficiency while reducing the risks of overtraining and chronic fatigue that often result from the common habit of pushing too hard, too often. Whether your goal is to compete, stay active as you age, or simply improve your quality of life, understanding and respecting your training zones is a cornerstone of sustainable fitness and longevity.Individuals with higher VO₂ Max scores show significantly lower risks of chronic disease and mortality, making it one of the most actionable metrics in modern wellness science. Curious about your score and where you rank? View the full VO₂ Max Chart from DEXASCAN here. A State Ready to Lead the Longevity RevolutionColorado’s health-conscious culture makes it an ideal hub for the next generation of personalized diagnostics. But with chronic disease rates rising—especially in adults and aging populations—residents are looking for proactive, measurable ways to extend quality of life.“Our goal is simple: give people the tools to live stronger, longer, and leaner,” added Fisher. “And it all starts with the right data.”Whether you’re an endurance athlete, a weekend warrior, or just ready to take control of your health, Live Lean RX offers science-backed solutions to meet you where you are—and help you go further.About Live Lean RXLive Lean RX is a performance and wellness diagnostics company specializing in DEXA, RMR, and VO₂ Max testing. With locations across the country, Live Lean RX is committed to delivering clinical-grade insights that help individuals take control of their health, optimize athletic performance, and live longer, better lives.LiveLeanRX Denver is located at 9350 E Arapahoe Rd, Ste 201 Greenwood Village, CO 80112LiveLeanRX Denver NW is located at 5400 Ward Rd, Ste 200, Arvada, CO 80002LiveLeanRX Colorado Springs is located at 6805 Corporate Dr Ste 100E Colorado Springs, Colorado 80919Media Contact:Kristin OrlandoCo-Founder, DEXASCAN.COMEmail: korlando@dexaplus.comWebsite: www.dexascan.com

