Core Rejuvenation in Mansfield TX Elevates Advanced Weight Loss Program with Precision adding DEXA and Metabolic Testing

Dr. Lenamond sharing DEXA scan results with a client of her weight loss program Core Rejuvenation Wellness & Medspa

Core Rejuvenation Wellness and MedSpa is transforming its advanced weight loss program with the addition of precision DEXA scanning and metabolic testing,

By combining DEXA and advanced metabolic testing, Core Rejuvenation delivers precision care that detects risks sooner and tracks progress in real time — it’s the future of wellness, available today.” — Dr. Shelley Lenamond

MANSFIELD, TX, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Improving Results, Tracking, and Personalization for Every Client Core Rejuvenation Wellness and MedSpa, Mansfield’s trusted destination for premier aesthetic and wellness care, has taken its advanced weight loss program to the next level with the addition of DEXA body composition and bone density scanning and Metabolic Testing for Resting Energy Expenditure (REE). This powerful combination delivers unmatched accuracy in tracking progress and tailoring programs, ensuring clients not only lose weight but also optimize health, performance, and longevity.DEXA scanning provides precise data on fat mass, lean muscle mass, visceral fat, and bone density, while REE testing measures exactly how many calories a client burns at rest. Together, these tools allow Core Rejuvenation’s team to create highly customized nutrition and fitness plans and adjust them based on real-time results — far beyond what standard weight loss programs offer.“Our motto is simple — Restore. Revive. Rejuvenate. With DEXA and metabolic testing, we can track exactly what’s happening inside the body and make precise, effective adjustments,” said Dr. Shelley Lenamond, Founder of Core Rejuvenation. “It’s about delivering results that are sustainable, measurable, and deeply personalized.”Key Benefits of DEXA + Metabolic Testing Integration:Data-Driven Fat Loss — Track fat and muscle changes with medical-grade accuracy.Targeted Calorie Planning — Use REE data to tailor nutrition for optimal fat loss and muscle preservation.Muscle Retention — Ensure progress is from fat loss, not muscle breakdown.Bone Health Insights — Monitor and maintain bone strength during weight loss.For clients ready to take the next step in their health and wellness journey, Core Rejuvenation offers proven solutions under the leadership of William Walker, Weight Loss Program Director and Registered Dietitian. Walker and his team of experts have built a track record of measurable success, helping clients achieve sustainable weight loss through personalized plans, advanced diagnostic tools, and ongoing support. By combining clinical expertise with a compassionate, results-driven approach, Core Rejuvenation empowers clients to reach their goals and maintain long-term health and vitality.Our program is built on measurable results, not guesswork. By using advanced tools like DEXA body composition scans and Resting Metabolic Rate testing, we tailor nutrition and training to each client’s unique physiology. This precision approach not only accelerates fat loss but also preserves lean muscle — the key to long-term weight management and metabolic health.” — William Walker, Weight Loss Program Director & Registered DietitianIn addition to its advanced weight loss program, Core Rejuvenation offers a full suite of health and wellness services, including:Concierge Medicine — Direct access to your provider for personalized, ongoing care.Vitamin Injections — Direct delivery of nutrients such as NAD+, glutathione, and B-complex to support energy, cellular health, and immunity.Orthobiotic Supplements — Comprehensive formulas with diverse probiotics and nutrients to promote gut health, hormone balance, and overall vitality.Advanced Aesthetic Treatments — TriLift, SmoothGlo, and other leading-edge skin rejuvenation technologies.Hormone Optimization — Bioidentical hormone replacement therapy for both men and women.Anti-Aging & Longevity Protocols — Including peptides and regenerative therapies for whole-body wellness.Custom Skin Care — Medical-grade treatments designed to refresh, repair, and protect the skin.About Core Rejuvenation Wellness and MedSpaLocated in Mansfield, TX, Core Rejuvenation is a premier MedSpa and wellness clinic dedicated to delivering exceptional results through personalized care, advanced technology, and a holistic inside-out approach. By combining precision tools like DEXA scanning and metabolic testing with cutting-edge wellness therapies, Core helps clients restore their health, revive their energy, and rejuvenate their beauty — for life.Contact:Core Rejuvenation Wellness and MedSpa309 Regency Pkwy Suite 107Mansfield, TX 76064Phone: (682) 772-9007Website: corerejuvenationmedspa.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.