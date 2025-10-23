Grunt is a new app for businesses, suppliers, contractors, and homeowners

With Grunt, you don’t have to compromise payroll and profit, sitting in traffic or standing in line at stores. Image Credit: Grunt App/2025

PANAMA CITY , FL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the launch of the updated Grunt app , the local business community, suppliers, contractors, DIYers, property managers and others will soon have access to an on-demand material and supply delivery service that’s already revolutionizing the construction, maintenance and hardware supply world. Grunt Founder Martin Horak knows the industry from the inside out. As an exchange student, he came to the United States from the Czech Republic in the late 90’s, arriving with a backpack and a commitment to hard work and education. That same drive led him to plant the early seeds of Grunt while working for a land developer during the real estate boom, decades before launching the business.“I was exposed to the day-to-day operations and the various business aspects of construction and trades,” Horak says.After getting his feet wet, Horak spent years working for a local land developer before managing property and operations of a million-square-foot retail center for Simon Property Group. There, he oversaw everything from property management and operations to contractor relations, operating budgets and local government interactions.These experiences instilled in him a deep sense of community. And Grunt is his way of improving ours and others.Horak’s inside-out knowledge about job site operations laid the foundation for Grunt. “The app is now helping suppliers, contractors, businesses, and property managers streamline efficiency, saving both time and money,” he says.Contractors and business owners lose an average of five hours a week waiting for supplies to arrive, which adds up to 260 hours a year in lost productivity. Every hour spent on the road instead of on site can cost a business an average of $150 in lost productivity. One in five projects go over budget due to unexpected supply costs.Grunt’s streamlined same day delivery and real-time communication can offset those costs significantly.“With Grunt, you don’t have to compromise payroll and profit, sitting in traffic or standing in line at stores,” Horak says.The app isn’t just for contractors. It’s also built to serve homeowners, handymen, small local businesses, property managers and others. It’s the only on-demand app of its kind tailored to everyone with a task in hand.The app will also help create jobs by supporting drivers who want to help get the job done. In these complicated economic times, Grunt is providing a platform for local residents to further their income on their own terms.“The app is a win-win for everyone – users and drivers looking to make extra money,” Horak says. “Grunt helps on every level and will provide new economic streams for scores of drivers, both locally and across the USA.”“The whole concept behind Grunt is to help people work more efficiently, so they can do what they really want to do,” Horak says. “Whether that means running their business better, spending more time with family, or just doing something fun, Grunt helps save time and money. Grunt frees you from all those crazy trips to the store that waste time for everyone.”When Hurricane Michael hit the Florida Panhandle, which Horak has called home for 30 years, he saw first-hand how essential rebuilding efforts were slowed by wasted time, repeated store runs, and unnecessary costs.“At one point, I told my electrician, if you need something, call me,” he says. “I had a guy on payroll for $35 an hour I could send to the store, instead of your guy billing me $150 an hour. And that just evolved into something bigger. I thought, let’s do something about it.”Horak runs Grunt with a business model rooted in dedication and he refuses to take shortcuts.As for the AI revolution, he sees great potential to streamline certain administrative and tech tasks, but not at the cost of jobs in the Florida Panhandle or at the expense of customer service. Instead, Grunt is helping grow the local tech sector, save customers money, and support the regional economy.“When you call Grunt, you’ll always be speaking to a real person,” Horak adds.In the spirit of giving back and helping others, those who sign up for the app have the option to enlist as a volunteer during emergency crises. Visit Grunt today to learn more.

