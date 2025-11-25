San Diego Yoga Icon “Nama” Steve Hubbard Joins Dojo Air as Advisor and Investor

Dojo Air designs physical tools and digital systems that teach the body to recover faster, perform longer, and regulate emotions more effectively—all through measurable, data-driven breathing.

If you can control your breath, you can control your mind, body, and life.” — Steve Hubbard, Advisor and Investor, Dojo Air

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dojo Air , a wellness-technology company pioneering breath intelligence for performance and recovery, today announced that Steve Hubbard , widely known as Nama Steve, a renowned San Diego yoga instructor and beach-wellness advocate, has joined the company as both an advisor and investor.Hubbard, who has taught yoga on the beaches of San Diego for nearly two decades, became widely known for his successful legal challenge against the City of San Diego, after officials attempted to prohibit him from conducting donation-based yoga classes on public beaches (Case Number/Info: No. 24-4613D.C. No. 3:24-cv-00972 CAB-MMP). Hubbard’s legal case attracted widespread attention, including a national broadcast appearance on Jesse Waters Primetime on Fox News. Hubbard’s landmark legal victory established a precedent for community-based fitness instruction in public spaces, inspiring practitioners and instructors nationwide.“For me, the beach has always represented freedom—of body, of breath, of spirit,” said Hubbard. “Dojo Air embodies those same values by helping people understand their breath, regulate stress, and perform at their best. I’m thrilled to bring that philosophy to a new generation through this partnership.”Dojo Air is building the future of human performance through breath intelligence—combining physical tools and digital training systems that teach the body to recover faster, perform longer, and regulate emotions more effectively, all through measurable, data-driven breathing. Hubbard’s role will focus on bridging traditional mindfulness practices with Dojo Air’s bio-feedback technology, ensuring the company’s products serve both elite athletes and everyday wellness seekers.“Because everyone breathes and everyone can benefit from Dojo Air, I believe it should be in every athlete’s training regime, every doctor’s office, in the homes of those with hypertension and heart disease, and anyone that wants to improve their overall health,” continued Hubbard. “If you can control your breath, you can control your mind, body, and life."Hubbard’s addition as an advisor and investor underscores Dojo Air’s commitment to merging ancient wisdom with modern science—using technology to make human performance more accessible, transparent, and empowering.“Steve’s lifelong dedication to mindful movement and his landmark legal victory for community wellness align perfectly with Dojo Air’s mission,” said Rusty Allen , CEO of Dojo Air. “He brings not only a deep understanding of breathing and performance, but also a powerful message about access, freedom, and health.”About Dojo AirDojo Air designs physical tools and digital systems that teach the body to recover faster, perform longer, and regulate emotions more effectively—all through measurable, data-driven breathing. The company is based in San Diego, CA, and is preparing for its upcoming public launch on Kickstarter in January 2026.

San Diego Yoga Icon “Nama” Steve Hubbard Joins Dojo Air as Advisor and Investor

