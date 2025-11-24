Dr. Paul Fitzgerald, Author, Journalist, and Publicist, Set to Launch The Riverside Strangler on Barnes & Noble

Dr. Paul Fitzgerald's new book on Barnes & Noble will launch December 15, 2025.

A new gripping killer thriller will be available on December 15, 2025

It was certainly intense writing The Riverside Strangler as it is based loosely on a true story from The Howard Stern Show in 1997.” — Dr. Paul Fitzgerald, Author, The Riverside Strangler

NEW YORK CITY , NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Paul Fitzgerald (PhD) will unveil his new crime-horror-suspense novel to the world on Barnes & Noble in early December 2025.In the new gripping killer thriller The Riverside Strangler, Portland, Oregon is drowned in fear as a cunning serial killer, known only as "Cliff," taunts the public through chilling payphone calls to a popular morning radio show, The Portland Morning Drive, hosted by Jake Harrison and Sarah Chen.Starting in early April 1989, Cliff details each crime with unsettling precision, leaving Jake and Sarah, listeners, and law enforcement in a state of terror and disbelief.As the killer's calls come from various payphones, the tension escalates, with each revelation deepening the mystery and panic surrounding the case.In a case of intense twist and turns, Jake and Sarah relocate to San Diego to start a new life and a new talk radio show. But a compelling cliff hanger at the end will keep readers on the edge of their seats.The Riverside Strangler is Dr. Fitzgerald’s first work as a crime-horror-suspense writer. His fiction book is now being adapted into a major independent film by Dark Zone Productions for film festivals in the USA, Canada, and beyond. The film will also soon be available on major TV networks, apps, and streaming services.“It was certainly intense writing The Riverside Strangler as it is based loosely on a true story from The Howard Stern Show in 1997, when a man calling himself "Clay" called and claimed to have murdered multiple women live on the air,” says Dr. Fitzgerald, who holds a PhD in Journalism and Communications. “I have never forgotten the talk show episode and ever since then I wanted to adapt the concept into a fiction book. Now my time has come to share my crime-horror-suspense work with the entire world.”“The launch of my first fiction book is truly exciting and what’s even more exciting is that it is now being made into a major independent film that is expected to be widely received at film festivals and on TV, apps and streaming services everywhere.”Dr. Fitzgerald is also a journalist and publicist. He is the Founder & CEO of Salt & Pepper Media Inc. – a public relations and digital media firm in the USA and Canada.Dr. Fitzgerald now writes columns that regularly appear on RollingStone.com through Rolling Stone Culture Council.Rolling Stone Culture Council is the definitive network of senior executives and influential leaders selected for their accomplishments in art, food, beverage, sports, cannabis, gaming, television, entertainment, hospitality, theater, fashion, media, film, and music.Dr. Fitzgerald is also a columnist for Entrepreneur and The Toronto Tribune, and his work has also been featured in USA Today, CNN International Report, InventorSpot, and The Toronto Sun.Dr. Fitzgerald launched Salt & Pepper Media Inc. nearly 20 years ago. The firm started out small and now has offices and field office locations in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Vancouver, New York City, Chicago, Las Vegas, San Diego, Palm Springs, and Los Angeles. Salt & Pepper Media Inc. now works with major news networks in both the USA and Canada, including NBC, FOX, ABC, CBS, CBC, CTV, Global TV, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, Forbes, Business Insider, and CNET.For over the last decade, Dr. Fitzgerald has helped a large number of start-ups launch their brands on the market. His firm works with new app companies, and innovative home, lifestyle, health, wellness, sports and software brands.Dr. Fitzgerald is also a PR Mentor and Advisor for a number of institutions and networks, including The Forge at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, The Atlanta Tech Hub in Atlanta, Georgia, Idea Pros in San Diego, California, Lime Design in Hollywood, Florida, and One Item/Sports Science Index in Seattle, Washington.Dr. Fitzgerald has also worked on many major news and promotional campaigns with notable celebrities, including Lennox Lewis (World Champion Boxer), Olivia Newton-John, (Songwriter, Singer and Actress), Leeza Gibbons (Entertainment Tonight Host/Talk Show Host), Donny Osmond (Singer and Entertainer), Jose Yenque (Actor, Film Director), Lorraine Simpson (Travel Celebrity), and Dr. Eyal Levit (Author and New York City Dermatologist).The Riverside Strangler will be available on December 15, 2025

The Riverside Strangler: Talk Radio Just Got Real... And Scary.

