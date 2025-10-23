Umpqua Dairy Wins 11th Irving B. Weber Award for Total Quality Excellence

The Umpqua Dairy team accepts award from Ken Klug, president and CEO of QCS Purchasing Cooperative

Over nine decades strong, Umpqua Dairy remains a nationally recognized leader in dairy quality and innovation

LISLE, IL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Umpqua Dairy Products Company of Roseburg, Oregon, has once again set the gold standard for the dairy industry, earning the 2025 Irving B. Weber Award for Total Quality Excellence at the QCS Annual Conference in Boston, Massachusetts.The Weber Award, the highest honor in the QCS Dairy Quality Excellence Program, recognizes dairy processors within the QCS Purchasing Cooperative who demonstrate exceptional achievement in product quality, food safety, and operational excellence. Participation in the program requires members to undergo rigorous monthly product testing, food safety audits, and operational reviews.This year, Umpqua Dairy stood out once again—earning top honors in Cultured Products and Ice Cream and taking home its 11th Weber Award, a rare achievement that underscores its enduring commitment to excellence.“Umpqua Dairy embodies the very spirit of the Weber Award,” said Ken Klug, President and CEO of QCS Purchasing Cooperative, who presented the honor at the conference gala. “For more than two decades, they’ve proven that quality isn’t just a goal—it’s a way of doing business. Their 24 finalist recognitions and now 11 Weber Award wins represent a legacy of excellence that lifts our entire industry.”“Umpqua Dairy’s commitment to quality and operational excellence is what this program is all about,” said Amanda Moore, Director of Quality and Food Safety at QCS Purchasing Cooperative. “They continue to set an example for our entire network of member dairies by pushing the boundaries of consistency, innovation, and safety.”For Umpqua Dairy, this year’s recognition reaffirms a long tradition of innovation and excellence that has defined the company for more than 90 years.The Irving B. Weber Award is more than a competition—it is the industry’s benchmark for trust, food safety, and operational performance. With this year’s honor, Umpqua Dairy strengthens its place among America’s most respected dairy processors.For a full list of this year’s Quality Excellence honors visit our conference website About QCS Purchasing CooperativeQCS Purchasing Cooperative is a buying group owned and managed by its members, catering to food and beverage production companies. As the most significant purchasing cooperative of its kind, it combines everyday supply purchases to achieve more competitive pricing. Our strategic sourcing specialists offer deep category expertise, tackling complex sourcing challenges and providing valuable market intelligence. With over 200 national supplier partners, QCS offers solutions in packaging, ingredients, fleet and logistics, plant operations and supplies, and many value-added services. For more about QCS Purchasing Cooperative, please visit our website

