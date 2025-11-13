Unryo and Cubro Launch Joint Solution Combining Deep Network Visibility and Agentic AI

Cubro and Unryo Joint Solution Unryo Logo Cubro

A joint solution for Autonomous Operations and End-to-End Visibility to strengthen security and service.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unryo, a pioneer in Agentic AI for observability and security, and Cubro, a global leader in network visibility solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver a joint solution that combines deep network visibility with AI-driven autonomous operations.

The twin pressures of distributed infrastructure and rapidly evolving threats render traditional monitoring dashboards inadequate. Organizations now require autonomous, AI-powered control. The Unryo–Cubro solution addresses this by providing enterprises and service providers with the ability to automatically identify root causes, quantify business impacts, and quickly resolve issues across hybrid and multi-cloud deployments.

Deep Network Visibility Meets Agentic AI

* Cubro eliminates blind spots with advanced TAPs, packet brokers, and deep packet inspection across physical, virtual, and cloud domains.

* Unryo ingests this high-quality data and applies Agentic AI: autonomous AI agents that launch investigations, map dependencies in real time, correlate across metrics and logs, and recommend or execute remediation steps.

This joint approach delivers end-to-end visibility and intelligent action—reducing mean time to resolution (MTTR), strengthening security postures, and ensuring service performance.

Key Benefits

* Autonomous Root-Cause Analysis: Pinpoint the true source of issues across stacks.

* Impact-First Alerts: Suppress noise and highlight what matters for business continuity.

* AI-Assisted Remediation: Trigger playbooks and guided responses to reduce downtime.

* Unified NOC + SOC Operations: One platform, one source of truth.

* Future-Ready Scalability: Cloud-native, containerized architecture with open integrations.

Use Cases

* 5G Service Assurance: Monitor GTP sessions and correlate application KPIs with automated degradation detection.

* Network Security: Detect anomalies, lateral threats, and DDoS patterns in real time.

* Hybrid Observability: Gain unified visibility across physical, virtual, and multi-cloud domains.

Executive Quotes

“This is not about reporting — it’s about autonomous operations,” said Nicolas Souty, Co-Founder at Unryo. “By combining Cubro’s deep visibility with Unryo’s Agentic AI, customers move from reactive monitoring to proactive, intelligent control of their infrastructures.”

“Unryo adds intelligence and automation to our visibility fabric,” said Dave Burns, VP Americas at Cubro. “Together, we deliver a unique solution that empowers operations and security teams with the speed and precision of AI.”

The joint Unryo–Cubro solution is available immediately worldwide.

About Unryo

Unryo is the first production-ready true agentic AI platform for infrastructure intelligence. Based in Montreal, Quebec, Unryo helps enterprises monitor, analyze, and manage hybrid environments through autonomous AI agents that deliver actionable insights in real time. Learn more at www.unryo.com.

About Cubro

Cubro delivers innovative solutions which will assist you in bringing your network performance and security monitoring efforts to their peak level. Our network visibility solutions help to unlock valuable insights into your network traffic. We are a world-leading manufacturer and supplier of network visibility products like Network TAPs, Network Packet Brokers, Bypass and Probes that provide network monitoring, security and analytics visibility solutions for Service Provider and Enterprise organizations. Cubro has a global presence with offices in different geographic locations to serve customers across different time zones. Over the years, we have expanded our reach and impact in all continents. As a result, we offer seamless and timely support to our customers across the globe. Learn more at www.cubro.com.

