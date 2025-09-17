Unryo Delivers Production-Ready Agentic AI for IT Operations

Acts as Manager of Managers, Adding AI Intelligence to Existing Monitoring Silos

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unryo today announced the launch of its agentic AI platform, now available for enterprise deployment. The platform delivers real-time root cause analysis and impact assessment across hybrid infrastructure, helping organizations cut incident resolution times from hours to minutes.

Its autonomous agents continuously analyze infrastructure topology, alerts, metrics, metadata, inventory, and logs to identify root causes and assess downstream impacts. When alerts emerge or users need answers, Unryo's AI agents instantly correlate data across the entire technology stack - from network and servers to applications and customer services.

“Agentic AI is often discussed as a future concept. We’re running it in production today,” said Michel Foix, Co-Founder of Unryo. “Our agents investigate problems, connect the dots across systems, and explain the impact in language both engineers and business leaders can act on.”

Day-One Value with Existing Infrastructure

The platform integrates seamlessly with existing monitoring ecosystems—including Prometheus, Datadog, Dynatrace, Victoria Metrics, Splunk, Elasticsearch, ServiceNow, and dozens of other tools —without requiring rip-and-replace, making Unryo the fastest path to AI-powered infrastructure intelligence.

Key differentiators include:

• Dynamic Topology Mapping: Automatically discovers and maps infrastructure relationships in real-time

• Contextual Investigation: Agents launch investigations from any alert, IP address, metric, or user query

• Cross-Stack Correlation: Connects network issues to application performance to business impact

• Universal Integration: Works with existing tools through 100+ pre-built connectors

• MCP Server Functionality – Acts as a Model Context Protocol server, enabling other AI agents to query data and collaborate seamlessly

Availability and Implementation

Unryo is immediately available for enterprise deployment with professional services support for rapid implementation. The platform typically delivers value within the first day of deployment, with full capability rollout completed within weeks, not months. Organizations interested in experiencing true agentic AI for infrastructure management can connect their data and interact with Unryo's agents through a guided evaluation process.

About Unryo

Unryo is the first production-ready true agentic AI platform for infrastructure intelligence. Based in Montreal, Quebec, Unryo helps enterprises monitor, analyze, and manage hybrid environments through autonomous AI agents that deliver actionable insights in real time. Learn more at www.unryo.com.

