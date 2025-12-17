Unryo Recognized as a Winter 2025 Intellyx Digital Innovator Award Winner

Winter 2025 Intellyx Digital Innovator Award winner Unryo Logo

Agentic AI Transforms NOC Operations by Driving Insight and Action Across Connected Network Systems.

This recognition from Intellyx validates how Unryo applies Agentic AI to understand and act across connected systems in complex IT and network operations”” — Nicolas Souty, Co-Founder at Unryo

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unryo, a leader in Agentic AI for IT and network operations, today announced it has been named a Winter 2025 Intellyx Digital Innovator Award winner by Intellyx, the industry analyst firm focused on enterprise digital transformation. The recognition underscores Unryo’s continued innovation and its ability to deliver measurable operational outcomes through autonomous, AI-driven investigation and intelligence.

The Intellyx Digital Innovator Awards honor vendors that stand out for their disruptive technology, strategic vision, and ability to influence how enterprises achieve digital transformation. Winners are selected through a rigorous selection and briefing process with Intellyx analysts, who engage with hundreds of technology vendors to spotlight the most innovative and forward-thinking companies.

The Intellyx Digital Innovator Awards are part of Intellyx’s ongoing effort to shine a spotlight on trailblazing companies that are helping enterprises realize impactful digital transformation in a rapidly evolving technology landscape.

About Unryo

Unryo delivers Agentic AI for IT and network operations, using autonomous agents to investigate alerts, correlate signals across systems, and guide operators toward faster resolution. Designed to work on top of existing monitoring and IT tools, Unryo reduces investigative effort, shortens incident resolution cycles, and helps operations teams scale without adding headcount. Learn more at www.unryo.com.



About Intellyx

Intellyx is an industry analyst firm focused exclusively on enterprise digital transformation. Through independent research, advisory, and thought leadership, Intellyx helps business and technology leaders understand disruptive trends and evaluate vendors shaping the future of technology. The Intellyx Digital Innovator Awards highlight companies that demonstrate innovation, real-world impact, and market relevance. Learn more at www.intellix.com.

