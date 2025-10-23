Professional Learning Workshop: Integrating Literacy through Graphic Novels with Marek Bennett

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Teaching and Learning is excited to kick off the return of the Integrating Literacy series with a full-day deep dive into graphic novels as powerful tools for literacy growth.

From fantasy and humor to history and science, graphic novels are among students’ favorite reads. They’re more than entertainment, though; research shows that the format can strengthen vocabulary, comprehension, and visual literacy.

Join educator and graphic novel author Marek Bennett for an inspiring, hands-on workshop. We’ll explore exemplary texts, unpack the science behind their impact on readers, and create our own graphics.

Educators will leave with:

A clear understanding of the research supporting graphic novels for literacy development across grade levels and disciplines.

Practical ideas to build a schoolwide culture of reading through graphic storytelling.

Concrete strategies to engage students in creating and publishing their own work.

When: Friday, November 21, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: The Steel House in Rockland (639 Main Street, Rockland, ME 04841)

This free workshop is happening in-person and will be streamed via Zoom for those unable to travel. Bring a lunch or order locally—there are plenty of spots to picnic and connect with fellow educators!

Space is limited! Register today.

This event marks the first in a four-part literacy workshop series offered by the Maine DOE. Other workshops in the Integrating Literacy series include:

“Mapmaking: Coding and Decoding” with Osher Map Library on Friday, March 6, 2026, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in Portland

with Osher Map Library on Friday, March 6, 2026, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in Portland “Objects (Rocks, Minerals and Gems – Oh My!) and Writing Process” with the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum and Ronni Blaisdell on Friday, April 10, 2026, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in Bethel

with the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum and Ronni Blaisdell on Friday, April 10, 2026, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in Bethel “Engaging Reluctant Readers” with Cris Tovani on Friday, May 15, 2026, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in Augusta

To register for any of these workshops, use this registration form.

With questions, please contact Maine DOE Interdisciplinary Instruction Specialist Heather Martin at Heather.Martin@maine.gov.