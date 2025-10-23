FAME Offers Free Resources to Help Maine Borrowers Manage Federal Student Loan Repayment

The Finance Authority of Maine (FAME) is offering various resources and opportunities to make federal student loan repayment more manageable and less overwhelming. Maine residents with federal student loans (“borrowers”) are encouraged to take advantage of FAME’s guidance, tools, and personalized support to better understand their options and stay on track with repayment.

FAME’s Federal Student Loan Help for Maine borrowers webpage provides a clear, step-by-step guide for borrowers to identify the status of their loans, understand repayment expectations, and take informed next steps. Knowing where your loan stands is critical to maintaining financial stability and avoiding repayment issues.

Through partnerships with national student loan experts, FAME is offering free federal student loan counseling for Maine borrowers. These one-on-one sessions provide personalized advice and help borrowers to navigate repayment challenges with confidence.

FAME is also hosting an informational workshop titled, “Managing YOUR Student Loan Debt Crisis – What’s at Stake When You Ignore Your Student Loans,” presented by nationally recognized expert Betsy Mayotte. This workshop will help participants to understand current developments in the student loan landscape and explore strategies for staying on top of repayment.

Failing to repay student loans can have serious financial consequences, including damage to credit scores, additional fees, loss of access to certain federal financial aid, and even withheld tax refunds or wage garnishment. FAME’s mission is to help Maine borrowers avoid these challenges by providing accurate information, expert advice, and accessible support—all at no cost.

To explore these free resources and take control of your student loan repayment, visit the FAME website.