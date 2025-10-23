Lewiston Public Schools Strengthens Student Stability through Preventing Student Homelessness Grant

Lewiston Public Schools is making meaningful strides in supporting students and families through the Preventing Student Homelessness grant, turning critical funding into lasting impact. With innovative districtwide outreach and the creation of a robust Student Resource Center, Lewiston is ensuring that students can focus on learning, growth, and opportunity—not crisis survival.

Meeting Basic Needs through the Student Resource Center

At the heart of this work is Lewiston’s Student Resource Center (SRC), a welcoming space that provides students and families with the essentials needed to thrive. Stocked with food, clothing, hygiene products, toiletries, and school supplies purchased with Preventing Student Homelessness grant funds, the center ensures that no student goes without the basic necessities that make learning possible.

The center also offers laundry and shower facilities, complete with soaps, shampoos, and detergents—all free for families to use. Beyond immediate needs, the center connects students with housing agencies, case management, and mental health services, helping to prevent homelessness before it occurs and strengthening family stability.



Staying Connected All Year Long

Recognizing that needs don’t stop when the school year ends, Lewiston’s summer outreach team—made up of teachers, administrators, McKinney-Vento liaisons, and support staff—hosts weekly community events throughout the summer months. These events provide families with information about learning opportunities, distribute essential items, and maintain vital connections with students experiencing homelessness. Each event also includes free lunches, helping to reduce hunger while promoting engagement and connection.

Making an Impact

The impact of this coordinated effort is clear. During the 2024-2025 school year, Lewiston served 694 McKinney-Vento-eligible students, with 464 actively enrolled as of May 2025. Each student reached represents a step toward greater stability, attendance, and academic success.

Through the Preventing Student Homelessness grant, Lewiston has been able to reduce barriers to education, increase student engagement, and strengthen family connections across the district.

Community Partnerships Creating Change

Lewiston’s success is built on strong community partnerships that amplify the reach of the Preventing Student Homelessness grant:

MaineHousing: Since March of 2025, more than 93 students and families have received housing navigation services, with at least 51 students prevented from experiencing homelessness due to eviction.

Since March of 2025, more than 93 students and families have received housing navigation services, with at least 51 students prevented from experiencing homelessness due to eviction. Soles4Souls: Each spring and fall, 750 pairs of shoes are distributed to students—half of whom qualify under McKinney-Vento—ensuring every child can comfortably and confidently participate in school and extracurricular activities.

Continuing the Commitment

While challenges such as rising housing costs and limited access to mental health care persist, Lewiston Public Schools remains steadfast in its mission to support every student. The district continues to expand partnerships, connect families with essential resources, and build systems that promote stability and success.

Thanks to the Preventing Student Homelessness grant and the dedication of Lewiston’s educators and community partners, students are not only finding safety and stability—but also the confidence and opportunity to thrive.

This article was submitted by Lewiston Public Schools. To submit a good news story to the Maine DOE, please fill out the good news submission form.