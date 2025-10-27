CloudLabs to Exhibit AI-Ready Hands-On Lab Platform at the EDUCAUSE Annual Conference 2025

CloudLabs by Spektra Systems to Exhibit its Premier Hands-On Lab Solutions for Educational Institutions.

We’re excited to showcase CloudLabs at EDUCAUSE 2025. Visit our booth to explore how secure, scalable labs can solve challenges in delivering AI, cloud, and cybersecurity training.” — Manesh Raveendran, CEO & Founder at Spektra Systems.

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudLabs by Spektra Systems, the industry leader in providing hands-on labs for advanced technology education, will be exhibiting at the upcoming EDUCAUSE Annual Conference, taking place 𝗢𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟮𝟴–𝟮𝟵 at the 𝗡𝗮𝘀𝗵𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲 𝗠𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗰 𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿. Attendees can visit 𝗕𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗵 #𝟭𝟮𝟮𝟮 where CloudLabs experts will present its flagship VM Labs, the Microsoft-recommended alternative to Azure Lab Services, and demonstrate how institutions worldwide are using them to deliver scalable, secure, and real-world learning experiences in AI, cloud, cybersecurity, and data science.𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗱𝗟𝗮𝗯𝘀 𝗩𝗠 𝗟𝗮𝗯𝘀: 𝗔 𝗠𝗶𝗰𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗼𝗳𝘁-𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝗔𝘇𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗯 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗔𝗹𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲With Azure Lab Services approaching retirement, CloudLabs VM Labs have been officially announced by Microsoft as the alternative to Azure Lab Services. At EDUCAUSE Annual Conference, attendees will have the opportunity to see VM Labs live in action and work with CloudLabs experts at Booth #1222 to plan their migration. VM Labs delivers everything institutions relied on with Azure Lab Services, while adding advanced new capabilities such as:● Deploy labs within minutes for Windows and Linux Operating System customized to your exact requirements.● Users can access the virtual machines through web browsers, without the need for any additional software installation.● Instructors and administrators can connect to users’ virtual machines using Shadow VM and provide real-time oversight and support.● Easily track and limit lab usage, schedule lab’s operational hours, and automate VM shutdown for idle labs for precise cost control.● Detailed lab guides with step-by-step instructions, integrated within the virtual machines for seamless, guided learning.Seamless integrations with various LMS systems like Moodle and Canvas using LTI 1.1 and 1.2, enabling effective communication between the CloudLabs VM labs portal and these platforms.VM Labs enable institutions to launch entire classes in minutes, providing students with secure, real-world environments for IT, data science, cybersecurity, and cloud programs.𝗔𝗜 𝗔𝗴𝗲𝗻𝘁: 𝗦𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗳𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗟𝗮𝗯 𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁CloudLabs is also introducing its AI Agent, designed to make lab creation and management simple, guided, and accessible to everyone, regardless of technical expertise. With step-by-step guidance, it helps educators and administrators design labs, set up environments, and design curriculum faster.𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗔𝘇𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗶𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗣𝗢𝗖CloudLabs is offering qualified Educational institutions up to $2,000 in free Azure credits, along with a no-cost Proof of Concept (POC) at EDUCAUSE 2025. Visitors at the booth can request a POC or click on the Book a POC link to request it in advance.𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗱𝗟𝗮𝗯𝘀 𝗶𝘀 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗘𝗱𝘂𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘁𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱𝘄𝗶𝗱𝗲Beyond these flagship solutions, CloudLabs offers a comprehensive platform that addresses the real challenges faced by educators and institutions today:● 𝟮𝟬𝟬+ 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘆-𝘁𝗼-𝗨𝘀𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗯𝘀 covering AI, machine learning, data science, cybersecurity, cloud, and programming, deployed instantly in a secure sandbox environment.● 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 & 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘁𝗶𝗰𝘀: Full visibility into student usage, credit consumption, and cost allocation to simplify budget management.● 𝗨𝗻𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗔𝗻𝘆𝘄𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲: Students and professors can access labs from any device, anywhere, with just a browser.● 𝗭𝗲𝗿𝗼 𝗔𝗱𝗺𝗶𝗻 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗱: Professors teach without worrying about infrastructure setup or resource management.● 𝗧𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗻𝘀: Create personalized student journeys within existing LMS systems.● 𝗖𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺 𝗟𝗮𝗯𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗟𝗼𝗻𝗴-𝗥𝘂𝗻𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀𝗲𝘀: Design and build your custom labs and enable continuous access for semester-long and recurring programs.● 𝗜𝗻𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗼𝗱𝗲𝗹: Pay only for the time used, with saved lab states maintained over extended periods.● 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗺𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗿𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲: Reduce institutional lab expenses by up to 40 percent while scaling to thousands of students.● 𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗙𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸𝘀: Manage tenant environments, enable credit-based labs and top-ups, and eliminate manual effort.● 𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗹𝘀: Intelligent auto-suspend and delete ensure resources shut down when not in use.With CloudLabs, institutions can deliver scalable, cost-effective, and immersive technology education, from K-12 to Higher Ed to Continuing Education.𝗔 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗛𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀-𝗼𝗻 𝗟𝗮𝗯 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺For almost a decade, CloudLabs has enabled institutions worldwide to deliver hands-on learning at scale. Today, it is:● Partnered with 𝟭𝟱𝟬+ 𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆● Trusted by 𝗠𝗶𝗰𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗼𝗳𝘁 𝗮𝘀 𝗮 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗿● Certified and compliant with 𝗜𝗦𝗢 𝟮𝟳𝟬𝟬𝟭, 𝗦𝗢𝗖 𝟮, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗚𝗗𝗣𝗥 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀● Proven to deliver secure, enterprise-grade learning environments at scale𝗩𝗶𝘀𝗶𝘁 𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗱𝗟𝗮𝗯𝘀 𝗮𝘁 𝗘𝗗𝗨𝗖𝗔𝗨𝗦𝗘 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱Booth #1222 | Nashville Music City Center | October 28–29● Live demonstrations● Conversations on AI and cloud in education● Real-world use cases from universities worldwide𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗱𝗟𝗮𝗯𝘀CloudLabs is a hands-on lab platform that enables immersive content experiences and allows consistent and seamless engagement through a virtual lab platform, practice tests, and online hands-on learning environments. To learn how CloudLabs boosts better customer engagement and drives faster prospect generation with hands-on virtual IT labs for Training, POCs, and Demos. For more information, visit: https://www.cloudlabs.ai 𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗸𝘁𝗿𝗮 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀:Spektra Systems is a partner-focused cloud solutions company. At Spektra, our mission is to enable technology partners for Microsoft, Amazon, and others to achieve more with the help of effective business and technology innovation. For more information, visit https://www.spektrasystems.com

