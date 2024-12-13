SaaSify Introduces HubSpot Connector for AWS ACE Co-Sell Automation

SaaSify HubSpot connector for AWS ACE

Transforming Co-Sell Efficiency for ISVs with AWS ACE Management in HubSpot

SaaSify’s HubSpot Connector offers an unprecedented level of convenience and efficiency for ISVs engaged in AWS co-sell activities.” — Manesh Raveendran, CEO of Spektra Systems

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SaaSify by Spektra Systems, a leading platform dedicated to helping Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) optimize their cloud marketplace transactions participated in the inspiring AWS re:Invent 2024 event. Following the developments at the event, SaaSify announces the launch of its no-code HubSpot Connector for AWS ACE (APN Customer Engagement). This powerful tool streamlines co-sell opportunity management and strengthens collaboration between ISVs and AWS field sellers—without ever leaving HubSpot.With the increasing emphasis on co-selling through AWS ACE, ISVs have faced challenges in managing opportunities across multiple platforms. Managing dual workflows in both AWS ACE and HubSpot has proven complex, often slowing down go-to-market initiatives. The new HubSpot Connector from SaaSify eliminates these bottlenecks by automating the co-selling lifecycle end-to-end, directly within HubSpot.Key Features of the SaaSify AWS ACE Connector for HubSpot ● Bi-Directional Opportunity Sync: Seamlessly create and receive co-sell opportunities within HubSpot, with near real time sync to AWS ACE, ensuring that every opportunity is up-to-date.● Effortless Opportunity Creation: Easily convert HubSpot opportunities into AWS ACE co-sell deals with simple field mapping, approval steps, and minimal manual input.● Real-Time Collaboration with AWS Sellers: ISVs can engage with AWS field sellers in real time, ensuring quick and efficient co-sell collaboration without toggling between platforms.● Instant Updates and Notifications: Receive real-time status updates and alerts via Slack, Email, or preferred communication channels to keep teams aligned and responsive.● Dynamic Insights Dashboard: Gain valuable insights into your co-sell performance with an intuitive, customizable dashboard, empowering strategic decision-making and fostering deeper AWS partnerships.● No-Code, Plug-and-Play Solution: Skip the hassle of custom coding with SaaSify’s no-code HubSpot Connector , saving time and resources on integration and ongoing maintenance.By automating the AWS ACE co-sell lifecycle, SaaSify’s HubSpot Connector allows ISVs to reduce operational complexity, improve data accuracy, and focus on driving strategic growth. With real-time tracking, automated notifications, and seamless opportunity management, ISVs can enhance their AWS partnerships, increase productivity, and scale revenue faster.

