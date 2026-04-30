SaaSify and SaaSNova Launch the First AWS Partner Starter Bundle to Help ISVs Go Marketplace & Co-Sell Ready in Weeks

First AWS Partner Starter Bundle SaaSify

The joint offering delivers GTM execution, Partner Central readiness, and Marketplace activation in parallel - structured, sequenced, and ready in weeks.

Top AWS partners pair Marketplace strength with sharp GTM. This bundle does both SaaSify handles infrastructure, SaaSNova drives co-sell, so ISVs go live as credible partners in weeks, not months.” — Manesh Raveendran Pillai

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SaaSify , an AWS Marketplace and co-sell enablement specialist, today announced the launch of the AWS Partner Starter Bundle in partnership with SaaSNova , a cloud go-to-market (GTM) execution partner for AWS-aligned ISVs. The bundle gives seed-stage and early-growth software companies a structured, expert-led path to launching as credible AWS partners - delivered across four focused workstreams in three to four weeks.Most ISVs join the AWS Partner Network without a partner-ready plan. GTM, Partner Central, and Marketplace work are handled by different vendors in sequence, causing delays, misalignment, and missed co-sell opportunities. Many take months to generate their first deal.These gaps exist because most vendors provide guidance instead of execution, leaving ISVs without the operator-led GTM motion required to activate AWS field teams.The First AWS Partner Starter Bundle removes this friction by running all workstreams in parallel, so ISVs go live aligned, credible, and co-sell ready in weeks.“Joining the AWS Partner Network is a major inflection point for any ISV, and our goal was to make that path fast, clear, and execution-ready. Partnering with SaaSify gives customers cloud GTM execution and Marketplace activation running in parallel from day one, fully aligned with AWS and ready for real field engagement.”- Jen Dawson, Founder, SaaSNovaWhat the Bundle Delivers:The engagement runs across four weeks, with GTM and Marketplace workstreams executed in parallel from day one.● Week 0: Alignment – GTM baseline, ICP definition, KPIs, AWS scoring alignment, and Marketplace readiness validation● Weeks 1–2: Partner Central – Enablement, ISVA/Select Tier mapping, AWS scoring confirmation, and Partner Central hygiene● Weeks 1–4: Marketplace – Listing activation and private offer automation● Weeks 2–4: GTM & Co-sell – Co-sell narrative, AWS-aligned “Better Together” positioning, early AWS field alignment● Week 4: Closeout – Listing confirmation, scoring review, and Phase 2 roadmap (co-sell, ACE, field enablement)What Each Partner Contributes● SaaSNova: Operates the GTM foundation, including ICP, KPIs, AWS scoring alignment, co-sell narrative, and the Partner Central pathway (ISVA/Select Tier), with AWS-aligned ‘Better Together’ positioning.● SaaSify: Confirms Marketplace readiness, activates the listing end-to-end, and sets up private offer automation.● Joint ownership: Both teams align on and deliver a Phase 2 roadmap covering co-sell, ACE, and field enablement.Who This Is For:The First AWS Partner Starter Bundle is built for seed-stage and early-growth ISVs entering the AWS Partner Network for the first time, as well as companies already enrolled but not yet Marketplace-active or co-sell-ready. Both partners engage from day one, running workstreams in parallel so ISVs reach AWS credibility in weeks, not months.What You Leave With:● A live, fully configured AWS Marketplace listing with private offer automation in place.● A documented ICP and AWS-aligned co-sell messaging framework ready for field use.● A confirmed Partner Central pathway with ISVA/Select Tier goals mapped and AWS scoring validated.● A Phase 2 roadmap covering next steps across co-sell, ACE, and field enablement.All deliverables are production-ready, built to generate AWS channel pipeline from day five, not just recommendations on a slide.Get Started:The AWS Partner Starter Bundle is available now. To learn more or begin the engagement, visit saasify.ai or saasnova.ai, or contact us at sales@saasify.ai or marketing@saasnova.ai.About SaaSify: SaaSify is an AWS Marketplace and co-sell enablement specialist helping ISVs activate their Marketplace listing, automate private offers, and build the infrastructure needed to grow through the AWS channel.About SaaSNova: SaaSNova is a GTM execution partner for AWS-aligned ISVs, operating the co-sell and Marketplace motions that generate pipeline, accelerate Partner Central progression, and deepen alignment with AWS field teams.

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