Circles UK & Ireland Recognised as a Great Place to Work by Global Authority
Circles UK & Ireland, a leading provider of work-life balance and employee experience solutions, announced their certification as a Great Place to Work.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Circles UK & Ireland, a Sodexo company and a leading provider of work-life balance and employee experience solutions, is thrilled to announce their certification as a Great Place to Work by the renowned global authority on workplace culture. With 97% of employees voting Circles as a Great Place to Work, this prestigious certification is a testament to Circles UK & Ireland’s commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive work environment for its employees.
The Great Place to Work certification is awarded based on a rigorous assessment of workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership effectiveness. Circles UK & Ireland has demonstrated excellence in these areas, showcasing its dedication to creating a workplace that values innovation, collaboration, and employee wellbeing.
Great Place to Work survey results include:
• People here are treated fairly regardless of their sexual orientation, race, gender and age – 100% agree
• When you join the company, you are made to feel welcome – 100% agree
• Management shows appreciation for good work and extra effort – 100% agree
• People care about each other here – 97% agree
• I can be myself here – 97% agree
"At Circles by Sodexo UK, we believe that our success is driven by the passion and commitment of our talented team. Being recognised as a Great Place to Work is an honour and a validation of our efforts to support a workplace culture that empowers our employees to thrive." Michael Fildes-Peace, CEO at
Circles UK & Ireland.
The certification comes at a time when the importance of employee wellbeing and satisfaction is at the forefront of organisational priorities. Circles UK & Ireland understands the significance of creating an environment where employees feel valued, supported, and part of a community. The Great Place to Work certification is not just an accolade for Circles UK & Ireland; it is a reflection of the company's ongoing commitment to creating a workplace that fosters growth, diversity, and a sense of belonging. The company invests in professional development programs, encourages open communication, and prioritises employee engagement initiatives.
About Circles UK & Ireland:
Circles UK & Ireland is a leading provider of workplace experience solutions, offering a range of services designed to enhance the employee experience and improve workplace well-being. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Circles UK & Ireland is dedicated to creating environments where employees can thrive personally and professionally.
Website: https://www.circles.com/gb
About Great Place to Work
Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees.
Website: www.greatplacetowork.com
