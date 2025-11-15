Author and Mentor Lisa Taylor Invites Readers to Awaken Their Inner Wisdom

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and spiritual mentor Lisa Taylor invites readers to awaken their inner wisdom and live with clarity, confidence, and divine purpose through her new book, Look UP Look IN Look OUT: 3 Simple Steps to a Divinely Guided Life.This inspiring and practical guide reveals how to connect with divine intuition, trust the “still small voice” within, and align your life with infinite possibility. Lisa blends powerful real-life stories of healing, synchronicity, and transformation with a simple three-step framework grounded in divine law—designed to help readers look up for guidance, look in for truth, and look out to demonstrate inevitable results and live with purpose.About the BookLook UP Look IN Look OUT shows readers how to:• Hear and trust the divine intelligence within.• Break free from fear, doubt, and limitation.• Align thought and action with divine law and live with freedom and clarity.This is more than a method—it’s a new way of seeing, choosing, and being. For anyone ready to stop striving and start living a divinely guided life, Lisa’s message is clear: You didn’t find this book by accident. Something called you here. Trust that—and begin.About the AuthorLisa Taylor is a divine Science practitioner, writer, and speaker passionate about helping others rely on spiritual intuition and reconnect with their divine source. Through her own journey of awakening, Lisa has guided countless individuals to trust their divine nature and walk in alignment with their purpose. Look UP Look IN Look OUT is a reflection of her conviction that clarity and healing are not mysterious gifts but the natural outcome of understanding and living the Science of divine Love.AvailabilityLook UP Look IN Look OUT: 3 Simple Steps to a Divinely Guided Life is available now in paperback, hardcover, and eBook formats at Barnes & Noble, Bookshop.org, Amazon and other major booksellers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.