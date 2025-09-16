Julie Ryan McGue Releases Heartwarming Children’s Picture Book, Jack and Lulu Go to the Tree Farm

Julie Ryan McGue Debuts First Children’s Picture Book Jack and Lulu Go to the Tree Farm, a Heartfelt Celebration of Family, Legacy, and Nature

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Julie Ryan McGue, known for her acclaimed memoirs on family, identity, and belonging, is delighted to announce the release of her debut children’s picture book, Jack and Lulu Go to the Tree Farm, illustrated by Mariia Stepanova.This tender, timeless story is part of the Let’s Go with Lulu Series and captures the quiet magic of trees, the legacy of family, and the seeds of dreams planted across generations.About the BookJack and Lulu Go to the Tree Farm is a lyrical and heartfelt tale about a boy named Jack who visits Weatherwood Walnut Farm. His great-grandfather once dreamed of planting a walnut farm as a gift for future generations—a dream carried forward by his family. Now, Jack has the chance to choose a tree of his own.When he discovers a small oak standing proud among the saplings, Jack feels an instant connection. With a tiny surprise nestled in its branches and the weight of a legacy that takes root in him, Jack learns that family love can grow and endure like the strongest of trees.Perfect for readers who cherish Miss Rumphius and The Giving Tree, this story celebrates growth, remembrance, and belonging across family seasons.About the AuthorJulie Ryan McGue is a writer, grandmother, and lifelong tree enthusiast. An identical twin and domestic adoptee, Julie has written several adult nonfiction works, including Twice a Daughter: A Search for Identity, Family, and Belonging, Belonging Matters: Conversations on Adoption, Family, and Kinship, and Twice the Family: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Sisterhood.Inspired by her own family’s real-life tree farm, Jack and Lulu Go to the Tree Farm is her first picture book for children. Julie splits her time between northwest Indiana and Sarasota, Florida, and delights in adventures with her seven grandsons.Follow Julie on:Instagram: @julieryanmcgueFacebook: @juliemcguewritesLinkedIn: @julie-mcgueX: @juliermcgue

