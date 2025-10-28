Building a Brand with Purpose: Michelle Thames Empowers Women to Rise and Shine
From Fired to Featured is more than just a branding guide—it’s a movement for women who are ready to own their power. Through actionable steps, strategic insights, and Michelle’s personal story, readers learn how to:
- Build an authentic personal brand that aligns with their purpose
- Develop visibility strategies that amplify their message
- Turn content into cash without feeling salesy
- Scale their expertise into lasting impact
Whether readers are just starting out or ready to level up, this no-fluff blueprint offers the clarity, confidence, and tools needed to build a business they love.
About the Author
Michelle Thames is a marketing strategist, speaker, and host of the popular Social Media Decoded podcast. Known for her bold and strategic approach to digital marketing, Michelle has helped thousands of women entrepreneurs amplify their message, grow their online presence, and build profitable personal brands. Her journey from being laid off to becoming a featured expert and sought-after strategist has inspired women around the world to pursue their dreams with confidence.
Website: https://michellethames.com
Podcast: https://bleav.com/shows/social-media-decoded/
Availability
From Fired to Featured: A Real-Life Guide to Personal Branding with Purpose is available now in paperback and eBook formats at Barnes & Noble, Bookshop.org, Amazon and other major booksellers.
