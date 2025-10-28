Building a Brand with Purpose: Michelle Thames Empowers Women to Rise and Shine

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marketing strategist and podcast host Michelle Thames is proud to announce the release of her powerful new book, From Fired to Featured: A Real-Life Guide to Personal Branding with Purpose. This inspiring and practical guide is the ultimate roadmap for multi-passionate women entrepreneurs ready to get visible, monetize their expertise, and build a personal brand that truly pays. Drawing from her own journey of going from being fired to creating a thriving, global business, Michelle blends real strategy with relatable storytelling to help readers show up confidently online, attract their ideal clients, and create content that converts.From Fired to Featured is more than just a branding guide—it’s a movement for women who are ready to own their power. Through actionable steps, strategic insights, and Michelle’s personal story, readers learn how to:- Build an authentic personal brand that aligns with their purpose- Develop visibility strategies that amplify their message- Turn content into cash without feeling salesy- Scale their expertise into lasting impactWhether readers are just starting out or ready to level up, this no-fluff blueprint offers the clarity, confidence, and tools needed to build a business they love.About the AuthorMichelle Thames is a marketing strategist, speaker, and host of the popular Social Media Decoded podcast. Known for her bold and strategic approach to digital marketing, Michelle has helped thousands of women entrepreneurs amplify their message, grow their online presence, and build profitable personal brands. Her journey from being laid off to becoming a featured expert and sought-after strategist has inspired women around the world to pursue their dreams with confidence.Website: https://michellethames.com Podcast: https://bleav.com/shows/social-media-decoded/ AvailabilityFrom Fired to Featured: A Real-Life Guide to Personal Branding with Purpose is available now in paperback and eBook formats at Barnes & Noble, Bookshop.org, Amazon and other major booksellers.

