Frish Law Group and Enara Law Secure $1.2 Million Settlement for Injured Pedestrian

Enara Law and Frish Law Group secure a $1.2M settlement for a pedestrian struck while crossing the road, delivering justice and recovery.

Listening closely to our client allowed us to grasp the true impact of their injuries—and to present that hardship in terms the insurance carrier could understand.” — Justin J. Eballar, Lead Attorney at Enara Law

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a significant victory for pedestrian safety and accountability, Enara Law and Frish Law Group secured a $1.2 million settlement for a pedestrian who was struck by a left-turning vehicle while crossing in a marked crosswalk—ensuring the insurance company was held accountable and the injury victim was properly compensated.The collision caused serious injuries required surgery, as well as long term medical care and rehabilitation. Together, the firms worked to present a well-documented and medically supported case that established the seriousness of their client's injuries and the lifelong impact they would have on her life.This result highlights the importance of proactive and thorough legal representation and serves as a strong reminder of the duty all drivers have to ensure pedestrian safety. This case stands as a powerful example of how strategic legal preparation can make a difference—not only for the victim, but for community accountability and traffic safety awareness at large.About Enara Law PLLCEnara Law is a dynamic and client-focused business law firm with offices in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Washington D.C., Tucson, and Las Vegas. The firm is dedicated to providing innovative legal solutions to a diverse range of clients, from startups to established corporations. With a team of experienced attorneys and a commitment to excellence, Enara Law is known for its exceptional legal services across various practice areas, including business formation, employment law, intellectual property, and commercial litigation. Learn more at www.Enaralaw.com About Frish Law Group, APLCFrish Law Group is a Los Angeles-based firm providing results-driven legal services in personal injury, civil litigation, and business law. Learn more at www.Frishlawgroup.com

