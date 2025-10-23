American College of Healthcare Sciences - Accredited Higher Education Institution, ACHS.edu ACHS Announces New Community Partnership with Berry Street

ACHS announces a new Community Partnership with Berry Street to help wellness practitioners launch and manage insured private practices.

Berry Street offers operational support that our graduates could use in today’s evolving health & wellness marketplace. ” — Ilana Rose Frigaard

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) is pleased to announce a new Community Partnership with Berry Street , a platform designed to help health and wellness practitioners launch and manage private practices that accept insurance.This partnership extends valuable benefits to ACHS staff, students, and alumni, particularly licensed graduates and Certified Nutrition Specialist® credential (CNS) candidates or professionals who are exploring private practice, transitioning from traditional clinical roles, or starting solo telehealth businesses.Through Berry Street, ACHS community members gain access to:-Licensing and credentialing support-Full back-office platform with AI-powered tools-Insurance administration with guaranteed payment-A professional community of experienced practitionersAdditionally, ACHS is offering exclusive tuition discounts to the Berry Street workforce to support their ongoing professional education and credential advancement.“Berry Street offers operational support that our graduates could use in today’s evolving health and wellness marketplace,” said Ilana Frigaard , COO of ACHS. “This collaboration aligns with our mission to help practitioners not only deliver evidence-based care but also thrive as business owners.”About Berry StreetBerry Street is a business-in-a-box platform that helps licensed healthcare and wellness professionals start and scale private practices that accept health insurance. Their software and administrative services streamline everything from insurance contracting and eligibility checks to claims billing, customer support, and patient acquisition, empowering practitioners to focus on what matters most: client care.For more information about ACHS Partnerships, visit https://achs.edu/partnerships/ About ACHSFounded in 1978, the American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) is an accredited, B Corp–certified institution based in Portland, Oregon. ACHS offers fully online degree, certificate, and continuing education programs in integrative health, holistic nutrition, aromatherapy, herbal medicine, and wellness coaching.For more information about partnering with ACHS, visit https://achs.edu/partnerships/

