BermudAir Holidays Launches 100% Off Airfare Offer for New York Travellers Who Book a Winter Getaway Package

Winter's Out, Bermuda's In

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BermudAir , Bermuda’s flagship airline, is inviting travellers across the New York tri-state area to escape the cold and experience the island’s warmth this winter, with 100% off flights when booking a BermudAir Holidays package from Westchester (HPN), LaGuardia (LGA), or Newark (EWR).Available for bookings made by December 6, 2025, for travel between December 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026, the “Winter Out, Bermuda In!” promotion makes it easier than ever for US residents to plan an effortless island getaway, just a short 90-minute flight from home.In partnership with the Bermuda Hotel Association (BHA) and the Bermuda Tourism Authority (BTA), BermudAir Holidays offers exclusive flight-and-hotel packages that let travellers experience Bermuda’s vibrant winter season, from championship golf courses and ocean-view tennis & pickleball courts to sailing, waterfront dining, and luxurious spa retreats.“Bermuda is closer than most people realise, yet it feels a world away,” said Adam Scott, Founder & CEO at BermudAir. “This campaign invites New Yorkers to step out of winter and into something extraordinary; a weekend or weeklong escape where the weather is warm, the water is crystalline, and the hospitality feels like home.”“This collaboration demonstrates how working together as an island community can deliver exceptional value and convenience for our guests” said Clarence Hofheins, President of Bermuda Hotel Association. “By pairing Bermuda’s world-class accommodations with BermudAir’s seamless service, we’re making it easier than ever for visitors to discover the warmth, hospitality, and year-round beauty that make Bermuda truly special.”“We’re proud to partner with the Bermuda Hotel Association and BermudAir to offer travelers even more reasons to visit this winter,” said Erin Wright, Acting CEO for the Bermuda Tourist Authority. “These collaborative packages not only deliver value to our visitors during the shoulder season, but will help to extend the season, support the tourism economy, and ensure Bermuda remains top of mind as a year-round destination.”Booking details are as follows:Travellers can book their Bermuda getaway at flybermudair.com/holidays.• Offer: 100% off airfare when booked as part of a BermudAir Holidays package (taxes and fees apply)• Booking Period: October 15 – December 6, 2025• Travel Window: December 1, 2025 – March 31, 2026• Eligible Airports: HPN, LGA, and EWR

