Guitarist Riley Jaxon Releases Track 'Starseed' With YDB Of The Wu-Tang Legacy

Riley Jaxon - Starseed Cover

Riley Jaxon - Starseed

Riley Jaxon and YDB Photo

Riley Jaxon and YDB

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Riley Jaxon, son of the late guitarist Bruce Cameron, has collaborated with Young Dirty Bastard. YDB is the son of Ol’Dirty Bastard, a founding member of the legendary hip-hop group ‘Wu-Tang Clan’. The two artists, who are talented in their own right, have come together to fuse a familiar sound from both parties into an epic track titled “Starseed”. The eclectic song tackles a side of modern inner-city life that has since echoed from the late 80’s and early 90’s, feeling nostalgic yet fresh for the listeners.

The song has an official video set with a release date of October 31st. With a six song EP coming in January.

