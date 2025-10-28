Highland Advisory Group Selects SwellSpace to Enhance Benefits Communication for Haak'U Health Center

SwellSpace Logo Highland Advisory Group Logo

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Highland Advisory Group , a leading independent benefits and financial services firm, has selected SwellSpace to power benefits communication and access for Haak'U Health Center , a healthcare provider located in New Mexico. The new SwellSpace website gives employees, dependents, retirees, and candidates 24/7 access to critical HR and benefits information in a modern, easy-to-navigate format."We believe every employee deserves barrier-free access to their benefits," said Michael Cook, Principal and Director of Employee Benefits at Highland Advisory Group. "SwellSpace allows us to deliver that for Haak'U Health Center by providing a resource that employees, their families, and even prospective hires can rely on. For consultants, offering this level of access is no longer optional; it is an essential part of delivering value."SwellSpace provides the Highland Advisory Group with the tools to update and maintain content directly, eliminating the need for IT support. This marks Highland Advisory Group's continued partnership with SwellSpace, having previously implemented the platform for other healthcare clients. The success of those launches has led Highland Advisory Group to expand its use of SwellSpace to support additional key clients like Haak'U Health Center, ensuring that information remains accurate, timely, and useful for employees, dependents, retirees, and candidates throughout the year."SwellSpace is proud to support Highland Advisory Group in bringing modern benefits communication to Haak'U Health Center," said Jessica Brewer, CEO of SwellSpace. "By making benefits clear and accessible for employees, dependents, retirees, and candidates, Highland Advisory Group and Haak'U Health Center are setting a strong example of how communication should work in today's workplace."About SwellSpaceSwellSpace delivers custom, public-facing HR and employee benefits websites designed to improve access to essential information for employees, dependents, retirees, and candidates. With no passwords, logins, or technical barriers, SwellSpace makes benefits easier to understand and use. Founded by industry veterans, SwellSpace is a product of 3Together, an employee benefits innovation lab focused on long-term solutions for brokers, consultants, HR professionals, and the people they serve. Learn more at www.swellspace.us About Highland Advisory GroupHighland Advisory Group is an independent financial and benefits services firm based in Chandler, AZ. With a commitment to personalized service and tailored solutions, Highland provides consulting in employee benefits, retirement planning, and wealth management for organizations and individuals across the country. Learn more at www.highlandwealth.com About Haak'U Health CenterHaak'U Health Center provides comprehensive healthcare services to the Acoma Pueblo community in New Mexico. Committed to improving health and wellness, Haak'U delivers primary care, preventive services, and community health programs to support individuals and families in the region. Learn more at www.haakuhealthcenter.org

