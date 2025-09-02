BioFlex Selects SwellSpace to Enhance Benefits Communication and Client Engagement

SwellSpace Logo BioFlex Logo

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BioFlex , a company that partners with employers to deliver unique employee benefits built around high-performance accident policies, has selected SwellSpace to enhance how employers communicate the BioFlex program to employees and their families. The collaboration enables BioFlex to offer custom, client-branded websites that clearly explain the Enhanced Accident Insurance Policy™ and drive stronger understanding and engagement with employees, dependents, retirees, and candidates."SwellSpace helps us present our benefit in a way that's easy to understand and accessible to everyone," said Alex Whitacre, Co-Founder & Chairman of the Board at BioFlex. "It enhances the experience for our clients, their employees, and the brokers who support them."SwellSpace will enable BioFlex to deliver a digital communication hub for every client, providing employees, dependents, retirees, and even candidates with an easy way to understand their coverage and take action when care is needed. The platform will be used to communicate about BioFlex's Enhanced Accident Insurance Policy™, an employer-sponsored benefit that pays employees directly when a covered injury occurs and connects them to high-quality specialty care through a concierge-style experience. The program reduces friction around diagnosis and treatment, while providing meaningful financial protection and administrative support to both employees and HR teams."We're excited to support BioFlex's mission of making care simpler, clearer, and more accessible," said Jessica Brewer, CEO of SwellSpace. "Their approach reflects exactly why we built SwellSpace: to give modern benefits teams a better way to connect with the people they serve."About SwellSpaceSwellSpace is a modern HR and benefits communication platform that helps employees, dependents, retirees, and candidates access important information anytime, anywhere. SwellSpace enables organizations to build and manage public-facing benefits websites that improve employee engagement, support recruiting efforts, and simplify communication. The platform is designed to be simple to set up and manage, with no complex integrations, IT resources, or marketing support required. Learn more at www.swellspace.us About BioFlexBioFlex partners with employers to deliver a unique employee benefit built around a high-performance accident policy. Its Enhanced Accident Insurance Policy™ goes beyond traditional coverage by combining upfront payments for covered injuries with direct access to specialty care, diagnostic services, and follow-up support. BioFlex manages everything from eligibility and onboarding to claims processing and member support, helping employers reduce administrative burden while improving the care experience for their teams. Learn more at www.mybioflex.com

