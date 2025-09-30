Clarke & Company Benefits Selects SwellSpace for HopeHealth Benefits Communication and Open Enrollment

SwellSpace Logo Clarke and Company Logo HopeHealth Logo

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clarke & Company Benefits, a national employee benefits brokerage and a HUB International company , has partnered with SwellSpace to transform benefits communication for HopeHealth , a nonprofit Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC). serving communities across South Carolina. The new public-facing SwellSpace website centralizes HR and benefits resources for employees, dependents, retirees, and candidates, offering easy access to critical information during Open Enrollment and throughout the year. Visitors to the site can find plan summaries, enrollment guides, FAQs, and other resources designed to simplify decision-making.“We needed a modern solution to support HopeHealth’s workforce and their families, especially with Open Enrollment approaching,” said Derek Hemmingsen, Employee Benefits Advisor at Clarke & Company Benefits. “SwellSpace made it easy to get started right away. The setup process was smooth, the platform is intuitive and user-friendly, and we launched just in time for employees to make informed choices. It’s encouraging to already see strong engagement through the site’s analytics.”SwellSpace enables Clarke & Company to elevate its role as a strategic partner to HR at HopeHealth. The platform helps simplify communications, offers mobile accessible content to everyone, including dependents, retirees, and candidates, and ensures information remains accurate and up to date throughout the year. This empowers HR to stay connected with all audiences while maintaining clarity and efficiency.“Open Enrollment is one of the most critical times of the year for benefits communication, but access should not end when the season does,” said Jessica Brewer, CEO of SwellSpace. “We are proud to work with Clarke & Company and HopeHealth to ensure that employees, retirees, and candidates can access essential benefits information anytime, all year long.”About SwellSpaceSwellSpace delivers custom, public-facing HR and employee benefits websites designed to improve access for employees, dependents, retirees, and candidates. With no logins, passwords, or technical barriers, SwellSpace makes benefits easier to understand and use. Founded by industry veterans, SwellSpace is a product of 3Together, an employee benefits innovation lab focused on long-term solutions for brokers, HR professionals, and the people they serve. Learn more at www.swellspace.us About Clarke & Company BenefitsClarke and Company Benefits, a HUB International company, is an employee benefits brokerage based in Columbia, SC. The firm helps organizations design and manage competitive benefits strategies while delivering personalized service and innovative solutions. As part of HUB, Clarke and Company leverages national resources with local expertise to support employers of all sizes. Learn more at https://www.hubinternational.com/ About HopeHealthHopeHealth is a nonprofit Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) serving patients across South Carolina with a mission to improve the health and well-being of the communities it serves. With locations in Aiken, Clarendon, Florence, Orangeburg, and Williamsburg counties, HopeHealth provides comprehensive primary and specialty care, behavioral health services, and support programs to more than 60,000 patients annually. Learn more at www.hope-health.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.