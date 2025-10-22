Sweden and Ukraine deepen air force cooperation

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have signed a letter of intent concerning cooperation in the field of air capabilities. This LOI between Sweden and Ukraine is the first step in a potential major export deal.

Sweden supports the development of Ukraine’s future air force. This new Swedish-Ukrainian cooperation will include exchange of experience and knowledge on air combat and defence and on the use of advanced capabilities in this area, for example fighter aircraft.

“I am proud to have welcomed President Zelenskyy to Sweden and Linköping. Today we have signed an important Letter of Intent, marking a step towards a massive possible export deal regarding Gripen – likely between 100 and 150 fighter jets, to build a new and very strong Ukrainian Air Force. President Zelenskyy also got the chance to see first-hand the impressive capabilities of the Gripen fighter. This will strengthen both Ukraine, Sweden and Europe.”, says Mr Kristersson.

Ukraine has unique experience of air combat and defence that Sweden can harness. Correspondingly, Sweden has experience of developing and operating advanced systems such as JAS 39 Gripen.