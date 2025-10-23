TiER1 Impact acquires compliance-focused learning firm LHT Learning

LHT Learning will integrate into TiER1 Performance to help organizations create impactful learning in regulated industries where compliance is essential.

COVINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TiER1 Impact announced the acquisition of LHT Learning, an award-winning and globally recognized learning and technology firm that helps organizations design and deliver impactful learning experiences in highly regulated industries where compliance and performance are critical.LHT Learning partners with leading organizations across life sciences, manufacturing, healthcare, and other sectors to create learning programs that are engaging, measurable, and built for long-term retention. Combining deep expertise in learning strategy, design and development, retention programs, and its award-winning measurement effectiveness platform, LHT helps clients reduce regulatory risk, improve decision-making, and build ethical, high-performing cultures. Beyond compliance, the firm also delivers custom learning solutions that support sales enablement, onboarding, and operational excellence initiatives across global workforces.“For more than twenty years, we’ve combined our compliance expertise with learning, technology, and innovation to create engaging, measurable compliance learning programs,” said Dan Longhouse, Founder and President of LHT Learning. “Joining TiER1 allows us to expand that impact—helping our clients not only strengthen compliance and reduce risk, but also drive broader organizational change, leadership development, and employee engagement.”TiER1 Impact, parent company of transformation consulting firm TiER1 Performance , is a professional services and investment entity created to build on the organization’s successful acquisition history and build greater growth potential for acquired organizations. LHT Learning will be fully integrated into TiER1 Performance to provide broader services to clients. TiER1 Performance specializes in people-centered end-to-end transformation solutions which includes deep expertise in leadership development, change management, and enterprise learning platform implementation and adoption.“At TiER1, we continue to expand our services to meet the evolving needs of our clients. LHT Learning’s services complement the need to mitigate risk for many organizations,” shares Katie Frey, President and COO of TiER1 Performance. “That focus, along with their deep commitment to client relationships and a great company culture, make LHT Learning a great fit for continued value creation for clients in the future.”Founded in 2003, LHT Learning was built on the idea of bringing technology, innovation, and creativity to corporate learning. Over the past two decades, the company has helped over 100 clients move beyond “check-the-box” training to deliver 90+ award winning learning programs that change behavior and drive measurable results. The team has supported organizations including Johnson & Johnson, Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Valvoline Motor Oil, American Electric Power, among others.All client engagements will continue without disruption as consultants continue to deliver value, results, and people-focused solutions that clients have come to expect.TiER1 Impact is an employee-owned, professional services development company that invests in, develops, and grows professional services firms that have a long-term outlook and an interest in helping clients build healthier, more holistically successful organizations. TiER1 Impact family of companies includes TiER1 Performance, HSD Metrics, Synthoni, and XPLANE. Learn more about TiER1 Impact at tier1impact.com.

