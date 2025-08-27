My Diabetes Tutor Receives Distinguished Poster Award for Research on Virtual Insulin Pump Program

My Diabetes Tutor offers personalized, one-on-one virtual diabetes education and support Prem Sahasranam, MD (MDT Founder, CEO, Chief Medical Officer) Presents My Diabetes Tutor's Distinguished Poster at ADCES 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona Jacqueline Thompson, MS, RD, CDCES (L) and Stormie S. Baxter, CDCES (R) Present My Diabetes Tutor’s Research on Virtual Insulin Pump Program at the ADCES 2025 Distinguished Poster Presentation

Pioneering research highlights the effectiveness of virtual care (telehealth) in overcoming barriers to therapy for underserved communities.

We are consistently demonstrating this virtual model is effective and desirable for physicians and patients. By reducing barriers to care, we are paving the way for the future of diabetes management.” — Stormie S. Baxter, CDCES, Director of Program Development/Diabetes Educator

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Diabetes Tutor (MDT), a leading nationwide virtual provider of Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support (DSMES), announced today it has been honored with a Distinguished Poster Award at the 2025 Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists (ADCES) conference. This marks the second consecutive year MDT has received this recognition, which highlights the company’s progressive research into a virtual insulin pump training program designed to serve individuals in underserved communities.The featured research specifically examined the effectiveness of providing insulin pump starts and ongoing support through virtual delivery, a model designed to overcome common barriers to care related to social determinants of health (SDOH), such as transportation, language, and appointment availability. The study, which included 87 participants—86 with significant SDOH challenges—demonstrated that MDT's virtual pump program is as effective as traditional in-person pump programs.Stormie S. Baxter, CDCES, Director of Program Development/Diabetes Educator, noted, "The shift to virtual care is making it possible to overcome traditional barriers. We are proving that our virtual pump training program is accessible, feasible, and effective, and as more physicians see our outcomes, we expect exponential growth."A key differentiator of MDT's comprehensive approach is the coordinated team of the Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist (CDCES) Pump Trainers and the Pump Support Admin Team. Optimal coordination of care between physicians, patients and pharmacies allow MDT to overcome barriers to expedite the pump start process. Typically, this is completed within one to three weeks, a dramatic improvement over the typical three-month wait patients may experience when working with other entities.Beyond just the pump start, the program provides a comprehensive assessment and a pre-pump education session to better prepare and educate patients prior to pump use. This thorough support significantly reduces the attrition rate, ensuring patients continue to use their pumps rather than giving up. As a result, patients report significant improvements in quality of life, including better sleep.Jacqueline Thompson, MS, RD, CDCES, Director of Quality and Clinical Services for MDT, added, "What our research shows is that the impact on a person's quality of life is just as important as their clinical outcomes. Through our program, we are seeing not only significant reductions in hyperglycemia and hypoglycemia, but also an increased sense of freedom, safety, and confidence for our patients."This award reflects MDT's commitment to using technology to improve diabetes care for all patients, reinforcing the company’s position as a leader in virtual diabetes education."This recognition from ADCES highlights MDT’s commitment to delivering accessible, comprehensive, high-quality diabetes education to the communities who need it most," said MDT’s CEO, Founder, and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Prem Sahasranam, Board Certified Endocrinologist. "It confirms that our telehealth model for delivering holistic diabetes education and support is not only innovative but also deeply aligned with the values that drive the future of diabetes care."***About My Diabetes TutorMy Diabetes Tutor is a virtual health company that is laser-focused on delivering nationally accredited Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support (DSMES) led by Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialists—meeting people where they are: virtually, culturally, and emotionally, whether they are newly diagnosed or have been managing their diabetes for years. We believe that personalized, supportive education changes lives. All education sessions are ADCES-accredited and fully reimbursable by most health plans, and the program has consistently demonstrated tangible results, including lower A1Cs. Through innovative technology and a patient-centered approach, My Diabetes Tutor is transforming the landscape of diabetes care.

