New Data: SNAP Families Brace for Crisis if November Benefits Are Delayed

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New survey data from Propel , the app used by more than 5 million SNAP recipients nationwide, shows that families relying on SNAP benefits are deeply concerned about the potential impact of a government shutdown and possible delay in November payments.Between October 20–21, 2025, Propel surveyed 2,463 active SNAP recipients to understand how households are preparing for a possible disruption in benefits. The findings reveal widespread anxiety, limited ability to plan ahead, and a growing sense of uncertainty among families who rely on these funds to afford basic groceries.Key Findings• 59% have not been able to prepare at all for a potential missed payment• 73% say they feel “extremely stressed” about affording food next month• 61.5% report feeling “very unsupported” by government agencies or community organizationsIf benefits are missed:• 60% would seek help from food pantries• 44% would skip meals• 33% would delay paying bills“These results show how fragile food access has become for millions of Americans,” said Jimmy Chen, Founder & CEO of Propel. “Delaying the November SNAP deposit isn’t a minor inconvenience — it’s a life-changing event for tens of millions of people. We hear daily about the enormity of the shutdown’s impacts on low-income families, and we hope policymakers are listening too.”Justin King, Propel’s Policy Director, added: “Households are telling us that missing out on November SNAP payments would be a seismic event for them. All of the backup plans that people are preparing to enact — borrowing, visiting food banks, putting off other bills — have their own costs and downstream effects. We’re setting people up to fail.”User VoicesMany respondents shared firsthand accounts of what a missed payment would mean for their families:“It wouldn’t bother me if it was just me, but I have children that need to eat and it terrifies me that they might go hungry because of the shutdown.”— Auntranelia, SNAP recipient“I’m pregnant with a baby so nutrition and food is very paramount to me at this stage. It would be detrimental to my health without my benefits.”— Destinee, SNAP recipientAbout the SurveyAll survey respondents are verified SNAP recipients who use the Propel app and have active EBT accounts. Responses were collected through a randomized in-app survey distributed nationally between October 20–21, 2025.About PropelPropel is a mission-driven tech company that's strengthening the social safety net for people who receive government benefits. Propel has partnered with renowned institutions and organizations like GoFundMe, GiveDirectly, and Vote.Org. The company is backed by world-class investors like Andreessen Horowitz, NYCA Partners, Salesforce Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, JPMorganChase, Kevin Durant, and Serena Williams.

