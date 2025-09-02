New Campaign from Propel Spotlights 1-800 Number Still Used by Millions to Manage Their SNAP Benefits

"Goodbye 1-800. Hello Propel." Brand Campaign for Propel

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- While most conversations in tech centers around AI's futuristic capabilities, millions of American households face a different reality: calling an automated 1-800 number just to know if they can afford groceries that day. This divide between the technology most Americans take for granted and the systems low-income Americans often rely on inspired the first national television campaign from Propel , a company that builds technology to strengthen the social safety net. The campaign launches today with a clear message: "Goodbye 1-800. Hello Propel.""Since we founded Propel back in 2014, we've been through multiple presidential administrations, a global pandemic, an AI revolution… and the 1-800 number to check your EBT balance is still pretty much the same," said Jimmy Chen, CEO and Co-Founder of Propel.The campaign shines a light on a jarring truth about modern America—1-800 EBT numbers receive millions of calls each month from people trying to check their balance. SNAP recipients call multiple times a month before they go grocery shopping, and each call can take up to five minutes of slow automated menu descriptions and hold times. All for something as simple and essential as checking if you can buy milk for your children.SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), formerly known as food stamps, helps millions of American families put food on the table. Benefits are loaded onto EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer) cards that work like debit cards to buy food at grocery stores. Propel introduced the first mobile app for EBT more than 10 years ago, but many consumers remain unaware of the options available to them to quickly understand how much money they have to buy groceries.The campaign was developed with creative agency Flower Shop , directed by Hannah Pearl Utt, and produced by Arts & Sciences . Propel created a User Advisory Council of actual Propel users who receive EBT benefits to advise—using their own experiences—during every step of the creative process. Flower Shop’s creative team made sure every detail reflected the real experience of navigating outdated systems in 2025.For Propel users, the difference is transformative. "Propel takes five seconds, while the 1-800 number takes five minutes. That's the biggest difference," said Nique, a 25-year-old Propel user from Georgia who helped shape the campaign. "I had to call the 1-800 number. The process was frustrating—you'd sometimes get hung up on, have to repeat yourself, and it could take five minutes or more. That was way too long."For the Propel User Advisors who helped create the campaign, being part of the process was empowering. "It felt exciting and empowering to be part of something that represents people like me. I use EBT just about every single day and have been using Propel since it launched. Knowing my input could help shape how others experience the app was really meaningful. I hope to see the outcome sooner than later," said Darryl, a 26-year-old Propel user from New York City.The campaign arrives at a critical moment. With rising food prices and economic uncertainty ahead, the social safety net becomes more vital than ever. Propel's 5.7 million monthly users reflect the true face of SNAP recipients: 80% are women, most are mothers and caregivers, and nearly half live on less than $550 per month. These are people juggling complex situations, caring for their families, and making sure there’s enough food on the table every day—they don't have time to waste on hold.The campaign represents more than promoting an app—it's about recognizing that all Americans deserve modern technology that works for their daily needs. As the voiceover in the campaign declares, "Goodbye 1-800. Hello Propel," it signals more than a tech upgrade. It's recognition that all Americans deserve modern, respectful tools for managing daily needs, especially something as fundamental as buying groceries.The campaign launches nationally today across television and digital platforms.

