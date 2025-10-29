Propel Commits $1 Million to Launch Emergency Fund to Support SNAP Households Impacted by Shutdown

In partnership with GiveDirectly, Propel will deliver emergency relief and calls on others to join the effort

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As millions of families face delays to November SNAP benefits amid the ongoing government shutdown, Propel today announced the launch of a relief fund , with an initial $1 million contribution from the company, to support the most vulnerable households. Propel aims to grow the effort into a $10+ million fund by rallying additional partners and donors.Delivering Direct Relief1 in 8 Americans, nearly 42 million people, rely on SNAP to help put food on the table each month. SNAP benefits are delivered monthly, but deposit dates vary by state and other factors. On November 1, an estimated 4.1 million Americans won’t receive their deposit. This number will grow daily, underscoring the scale of the disruption. While nothing can replace this critical program, Propel is using its data to identify families most affected by delayed payments.Starting November 1, the day of the first missed deposits, Propel and GiveDirectly will distribute $50 cash transfers to families who receive the maximum SNAP allotment, a key indicator of extremely low income. Disbursements will occur through the Propel app, with households becoming eligible on the day that they miss their expected November SNAP deposit.“It’s impossible to replace SNAP in its scale and impact,” says Jimmy Chen, co-founder and CEO of Propel. “But we need to do our part to help SNAP participants navigate this unprecedented challenge. Propel is the top EBT app in America, reaching over 25% of SNAP households each month, so we have a unique vantage point and platform to help.”Propel Data Reveals Alarming HardshipPropel’s data underscores the human toll of a SNAP delay:• Over 1 million Propel users are expected to miss their benefits deposit on November 1• Half already have less than $10 in their benefit accounts• Many anticipate skipping meals or turning to food pantries if benefits don’t arrive on timeOne parent told us, “It wouldn’t bother me if it was just me, but I have children that need to eat and it terrifies me that they might go hungry because of the shutdown,” a sentiment echoed by thousands of families.With a community of more than 5 million verified EBT cardholders, Propel has an unmatched window into the realities of low-income households—and the ability to deliver direct assistance through its app. Ongoing updates and insights will be available at www.propel.app/shutdown-fundraise Rallying Partners to Expand the ImpactTo scale this relief effort, Propel is partnering with GiveDirectly, a nonprofit specializing in direct cash transfers, which will help coordinate additional donations and match new funders. Together, Propel and GiveDirectly have distributed nearly $190 million in cash assistance since 2020, helping SNAP households weather crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters.In addition to direct cash assistance, Propel is collaborating with several grocery and food delivery partners to offer exclusive savings for app users during the shutdown. These offers, funded jointly by Propel and partner brands, are designed to stretch food budgets and make essentials more affordable. Confirmed partners include Instacart, GoPuff, BJ’s Wholesale Club, and Kroger, with additional offers in progress.“Every dollar matters right now,” said Ari Gayer, Head of Marketing at Propel “Whether it’s direct cash assistance or savings on groceries, our goal is to help families make it through the month.”Propel and GiveDirectly are calling on partners, funders, and organizations serving low-income communities to join the fund and help expand support for families facing food insecurity during the shutdown.About the PartnershipSince 2020, Propel and GiveDirectly have partnered to distribute nearly $190 million in direct cash assistance to help SNAP households navigate crises like the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters, and more. Together, they are calling on partners, funders, and others who feel called to expand support for families facing food insecurity during the shutdown.

