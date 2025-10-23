Angine Gharekhanian Featured in Influential Women as a Visionary Real Estate Leader Revitalizing Communities

JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women proudly recognizes Angine (Auggie) Gharekhanian in its distinguished 2025 series, celebrating her as a dedicated real estate business owner whose work is transforming communities across North Carolina. With over a decade of experience acquiring, flipping, renting, and selling residential properties, Angine has built her mission around providing affordable, high-quality housing for hardworking families—without displacing them from the neighborhoods they love.Driven by integrity and compassion, Angine has become known for her commitment to ethical investing and community preservation. Rather than approaching real estate as a purely financial venture, she revitalizes properties with care, ensuring each project enhances neighborhood character and fosters long-term stability. Her work not only uplifts local housing markets but also supports sustainable growth and inclusivity throughout the region.Angine’s success is backed by a strong educational foundation and diverse professional expertise. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from Sacred Heart University, as well as certifications in project management, cybersecurity, and public safety. This unique combination of disciplines allows her to bring a strategic, multifaceted approach to real estate—blending analytical skill with practical leadership. Proficient in budgeting, contract negotiation, customer relations, and project oversight, she ensures every renovation and transaction is completed with precision and excellence.Before founding her business, Angine gained extensive supervisory and client-focused experience, which refined her communication, leadership, and problem-solving abilities. These skills have become the cornerstone of her reputation as a thoughtful and trustworthy real estate professional, respected by both clients and colleagues alike.Beyond her business endeavors, Angine remains deeply involved in community service and advocacy. She is passionate about child welfare, civil rights, and environmental sustainability, using her platform to promote causes that align with her values. Whether managing complex renovation projects or supporting local initiatives, Angine approaches every endeavor with empathy, integrity, and a steadfast sense of purpose.Angine has generously volunteered her time within the community, dedicating herself to the local fire department and various nonprofit organizations, including food banks. Additionally, she has contributed her efforts to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, demonstrating a strong commitment to service and support for others.Through her work, Angine demonstrates that real estate can be a powerful vehicle for positive change. Whether transforming homes, guiding families into stable housing, or advocating for community well-being, she embodies the values of leadership, compassion, and responsibility.Through her ongoing efforts, Angine (Auggie) Gharekhanian inspires those around her—proving that true success is measured not only in properties revitalized, but in communities strengthened and lives uplifted. She stands as a shining example of how determination, integrity, and vision can shape a better future—one home, one family, and one neighborhood at a time.Learn More about Angine Gharekhanian:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/angine-hrpsimegharekhanian Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.