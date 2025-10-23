Government Expands Legislation to Target Nuisance Properties

CANADA, October 23 - Released on October 23, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan is announcing legislative amendments to The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) Act to empower the SCAN Unit to identify and address nuisance properties and help build safer communities for everyone in Saskatchewan. The amendments are expected to come into force on November 1, 2025.

The Act amendments will allow the SCAN unit to target nuisance properties that are unfit for human habitation and negatively affect the health, safety and/or economic wellbeing of community members living near the property. The Act will allow SCAN to apply to the court for either a rehabilitation order to demolish a nuisance property or a forfeiture order to seize the property prior to demolishing or restoring it to a safe condition.

"We know from talking to police and community leaders the negative impact nuisance properties can have on otherwise thriving neighbourhoods," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Tim McLeod, K.C. said "By allowing SCAN officers to actively respond to abandoned or dilapidated properties, we are addressing immediate safety concerns. This amended legislation is part of our government's commitment to safe and secure communities across Saskatchewan."

Under the new amendments, graffiti and the trafficking of stolen property will be added to the list of activities SCAN can address under provincial legislation. The amendments will also allow SCAN to identify and target nuisance properties, while still following their current mandate of responding to public complaints about buildings regularly involved in illegal activities. This will help address nuisance behaviours - such as vandalism, squatting, drug use and other illegal activities that negatively impact neighbourhood and community safety for area residents.

While local authorities can often address properties unfit for human habitation, these amendments will allow SCAN to focus on cases where the property itself is a threat to the safety of the neighbourhood. SCAN will not compete with municipalities or other authorities that are working to amend a property's condition. Instead, the new amendments will only be used in cases where nuisance properties are not being addressed otherwise.

SCAN will be able to submit applications to court for rehabilitation or forfeiture orders to address nuisance properties. With a rehabilitation order, SCAN can request permission to demolish a property and restore it to a safe condition, with the owner still retaining possession of the land. In these cases, property owners will be responsible for covering related costs. Under a forfeiture order, the nuisance property's title will be transferred to the government. SCAN will then have the authority to demolish or restore the property site and sell it to recover the costs associated with the restoration or demolition work. Rehabilitation orders will be pursued whenever possible. However, there may be cases, such as when a property has been abandoned or an owner is unwilling to work with SCAN to remedy unsafe conditions, where a forfeiture order will be pursued to restore safety in the community.

These changes are part of the government's multi-ministry approach to safer communities and neighbourhoods that includes $11.9 million for approximately 100 new municipal police officers, $2.7 million for 14 new SCAN personnel, and $2.5 million over three years for the Saskatchewan Police College.

